Collard and Yang Named ACC Doubles Team of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia's Melodie Collard and Vivian Yang have been named the ACC Women's Tennis Doubles Team of the Week in honors announced Tuesday (April 14) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The No. 8 pair began the weekend with a dominant 6-2 win over Wake Forest's No. 87 Nevena Carton and Kady Tannenbaum in the Cavaliers' 4-0 win on Friday. Collard and Yang then toppled NC State's No. 2 tandem Victoria Osuigwe and Gabriella Broadfoot by a score of 6-4 in Virginia's ACC regular-season championship-clinching victory on Sunday.

The pair finishes the dual match regular season with a 17-5 mark playing on the top court.

This is the first weekly conference honor of the season for Collard. Yang previously won Player of the Week. This is Virginia's first Doubles Team of the Week nod this season.