CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia’s Varsity Four was named ACC Crew of the Week today (April 14) for its stellar performance at the Ivy Invitational on April 11 on Lake Carnegie in West Windsor, N.J.

UVA’s Varsity Four raced past No. 9 Brown (8:01.888) and No. 11 Rutgers (8:03.580) during the morning session with a time of 8:00.488. The Cavaliers defeated No. 17 Harvard (8:05.606) by more than four seconds in the afternoon session, crossing the line at 8:01.214. The V4 posted two of then-No. 7 Virginia’s eight victories on the day.

The V4 crew comprised of coxswain Sami Goldman, stroke Enya Gilroy, Ava Gormley, Lindsay O’Neil and bow Dylan Bentley.

The No. 8 Cavaliers return to Lake Carnegie for the Eisenberg Cup on Saturday, April 18. UVA will race No. 3 Yale, No. 4 Tennessee and No. 6 Princeton.