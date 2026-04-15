Aimee Canny Sets African Record at SA Championships

GQEBERHA, South Africa – Virginia senior Aimee Canny is competing April 14-18 at the 2026 South African National Swimming Championships, being held at the Newton Park Swimming Pool in Gqeberha, South Africa.

The meet is a qualifier for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, to be held July 23-29 in Glasgow, Scotland.

On the opening day of the long course meters competition, Canny won the 200 Free with a time of 1:56.64, breaking her own South African national record and African Continental record in the event. In addition to winning gold and breaking records, the time also qualifies her to compete at the Commonwealth Games.

The 200 Free was the first of two qualifying standards she met on the opening night. Canny took silver in the 100 Breast (1:08.19). In addition to earning her a second qualification, the mark moved her up to the No. 4 South African performer all-time in the event.

Canny qualified for a third event on Wednesday, winning the 200 IM with a time of 2:10.90.

On Thursday, she picked up her third win of the meet, taking the 200 Breast (2:23.61) to give her three wins and four qualifications. Her 200 Breast time ranks eighth in the world this year.

The meet runs through Saturday.