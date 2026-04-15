Sara Curtis Sets Two National Records at Italian Championships

RICCIONE, Italy – Virginia freshman Sara Curtis is competing at the 2026 Italian National Swimming Championships, taking place April 14-18 in Riccione, Italy.

The long-course meters meet serves as a qualifying event for the 2026 European Championships, to be held in August in Paris, France.

Curtis opened the competition on Wednesday by swimming in the 50 Back, posting the top time in qualifying (27.51) before breaking the Italian record in the event in the final with a time of 27.33. Her time topped the previous mark of 27.39 set by Silvia Scalia in 2022.

On Thursday, she won the 100 Free (53.40) to earn her second event qualification for the European Championships.

On Friday, she broke her own 50 Free Italian record in prelims, posting a 24.29. She took gold in the final with a time of 24.31.

She closed out the meet by competing in the 50 Fly on Saturday, taking gold in a time of 25.89.