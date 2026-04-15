Women's Lacrosse Commonwealth Clash Thursday in BlacksburgWomen's Lacrosse Commonwealth Clash Thursday in Blacksburg
Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics

Women's Lacrosse Commonwealth Clash Thursday in Blacksburg

The Cavaliers and Hokies square off on Thursday, April 16 at 6 p.m. in Blacksburg in the final game of the regular season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The No. 21 Virginia women's lacrosse team (7-8, 5-4 ACC) plays at Virginia Tech (9-7, 3-6 ACC) on Thursday (April 16) at 6 p.m. at Thompson Field in Blacksburg, Va.

FAN INFORMATION

  • The game streams live on ACCNX
  • Live stats will also be available

SMITHFIELD COMMONWEALTH CLASH

  • The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014. It is an all-sports, points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions
  • The winner of this game will earn one point in the clash
  • The Cavaliers lead the 2025-26 Clash 11-5
  • Virginia clinched the 2025-26 Clash last week with a victory by the men's tennis team

GAME NOTES

  • This is the regular-season finale for both teams
  • Virginia has clinched a spot in next week's ACC Championship. The bracket will be released on Friday morning. Virginia Tech will not make the field of eight teams
  • Sophomore attacker Fiona Allen scored a career-high six goals in the win against Boston College last Saturday
  • Allen's six goals were the most by a Cavalier in a single game since Katia Carnevale scored six against Pittsburgh during the 2024 season (3/16/24)
  • Allen has scored a combined 13 goals in the last three games
  • The Cavaliers scored 17 goals against BC, matching their season-high for goals scored. In addition to Allen's six goals, sophomores Payton Sfreddo and Gabby LaVerghetta also scored hat tricks
  • The win against Boston College was UVA's second win against a top-10 team after downing then-No. 5 Notre Dame in February
  • The Cavaliers have faced seven top 10 teams this season, playing the fourth-toughest schedule in the nation

ON THE HORIZON

  • The ACC Championship takes place in Charlotte, April 22-26 
  • The tournament bracket will be released on Friday morning, April 17