Cavaliers Set for ACC Women's Golf Championship

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Virginia women’s golf team travels to Wilmington, N.C. at Porters Neck Country Club Thursday (April 16-19) to compete at the ACC Women's Golf Championship. The Cavaliers will be the No. 7 seed in the championship.

TOURNAMENT INFORMATION

Tournament Name: ACC Women's Golf Championship

Course: Porters Neck Country Club

Location: Wilmington, N.C.

Par: 72

Yardage: 6,213

Dates: April 16-19

Live Scoring: Scoreboard

Format:

Teams will compete in three rounds of stroke play, beginning with 36 holes on Thursday and 18 holes on Thursday.

The top six teams from stroke play will advance to match play, with the top two receiving byes into the semifinals. The third-place team will face the sixth-place team, while the fourth-place team will square off against the fifth-place team in the first round of match play on Saturday. The winners of those matchups will then take on the first- and second-place squads on Sunday.

The Cavalier Lineup

Jaclyn LaHa

Kennedy Swedick

Remi Bacardi

Mira Berglund

Elsie MacCleery

Substitute: Miranda Lu

Tournament History

The 2026 ACC Championships marks Virginia’s 22nd appearance at the event. In addition to winning titles in 2015 and 2016, the Cavaliers were the runners up in 2023, 2014, 2010, 2008 and 2006. Brittany Altomare became the first UVA player to win the event in 2013. Lauren Coughlin took medalist honors in 2016 and Amanda Sambach placed first in 2023. Briana Mao tied for first in 2015 but lost a playoff for the individual trophy.

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014. It is an all-sports points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions. The ACC Championship finish will determine the point at stake for women’s golf between the two programs.