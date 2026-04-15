No. 9 Virginia Falls in Midweek Matinee At VCU

RICHMOND, Va. – In the final contest of a four-game road swing, the No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers (26-12) dropped a 6-2 ballgame to the VCU Rams (22-14) on Tuesday (April 14) at The Diamond.

In a game where the Cavaliers outhit the Rams 12-9, VCU scored six unanswered runs after a leadoff homer from AJ Gracia in the top of the first. In total, Virginia left a season-high 16 runners on the basepaths.

Christian Lucarelli was handed a no-decision after surrendering one run in 1.2 innings of work. Out of the bullpen, Michael Yeager was tagged with the loss for allowing two runs over 2.1 innings.

Harrison Didawick paced the Virginia offense on Tuesday with a 3-for-4 day that included a double, while the Cavalier trio of AJ Gracia, RJ Holmes and Sam Harris each recorded multi-hit games.

Harrison Didawick paced the Virginia offense on Tuesday with a 3-for-4 day that included a double, while the Cavalier trio of AJ Gracia, RJ Holmes and Sam Harris each recorded multi-hit games.