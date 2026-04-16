2006 Cavaliers In Class of Their Own

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — On an unseasonably warm Saturday afternoon in February 2006, Virginia hosted Stony Brook in a men’s lacrosse game at Klöckner Stadium. The Cavaliers had been NCAA semifinalists the previous season and were loaded again, but late in the first quarter they led by only a single goal, at 3-2, and the Seawolves’ head coach liked the way the game was unfolding.

“I remember feeling, ‘OK, we're battling. We're going to hang in here,’” Lars Tiffany, who now leads the program at UVA, recalled this week. “And then it felt like I blinked and it was 10-2. I remember looking at the scoreboard again and going, ‘They already have 10?’ We certainly felt the wrath of a great lacrosse team that day.”

The final was 17-4, but Stony Brook had plenty of company that season. En route to the program’s fourth NCAA title—the third under head coach Dom Starsia—the Wahoos won all 17 games they played in 2006.

“For a full four quarters, no one could hang with us,” former UVA great Matt Ward said this week. “It just wasn’t going to happen.”

In a pivotal ACC game, No. 11 UVA hosts No. 3 North Carolina at noon Saturday, and a festive scene is expected at Klöckner Stadium. The 2006 Cavaliers will be honored at halftime, along with the 1986 team that won the ACC title and lost in overtime to UNC in the NCAA championship game.

“This is a really special moment,” said Tiffany, who has guided the Hoos to two NCAA titles (2019 and 2021).

🙌🏆 Excited to welcome back members of our 2006 national-championship team and 1986 ACC-championship team for Alumni Weekend!



To commemorate the 20th and 40th anniversaries of each championship, we will honor both teams at halftime of Saturday’s game against North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/IwNpsKfWSv — Virginia Men's Lacrosse (@UVAMensLax) April 16, 2026

The 2006 Cavaliers rank among the most dominant teams in the history of the sport. Their average margin of victory was 8.2 goals, and “those margins could have been way bigger,” said Ward, an attackman who totaled a team-high 67 points that season. “A lot of us didn't play a lot of fourth quarters in games.”

Ward, who received the Tewaaraton Award at season’s end, was one of the Cavaliers’ captains in 2006, along with defenseman Mike Culver and short-stick defensive midfielder JJ Morrissey.

“I’ve never had a good team that didn't have really good internal leadership,” said Starsia, who added another NCAA title in 2011. “I do a lot of talking to teams and coaches, and I always talk about that. I say, ‘You want to know what the common thread is in all my best teams? Internal leadership.’ ”

Led by the captains, the 2006 team was unsurpassed in that area, Starsia said. “But it wasn't just those three guys. It was the whole team. I joke about how I didn’t have to do anything except get them to the game on time. Obviously it's more than that, but there was just going to be no denying those guys.”

The 2006 team, Starsia said, possessed “an uncommon combination of skills and athleticism, kind of up and down the lineup, And, again, just an uncommon focus.”