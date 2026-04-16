Cavaliers Tied for Ninth After 36 Holes at ACC Championship

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Virginia women’s golf team is tied for ninth place after the opening 36 holes of the ACC Women’s Golf Championship on Thursday (April 16) at Porters Neck Country Club.

The Cavaliers combined for a 36-hole score of 4-over 580. The team sits five strokes back of Clemson (-1, 575) for the final match play position as the top six teams advance after three rounds of stroke play.

Jaclyn LaHa highlighted the day with an opening-round 68. She finished the day tied for 14th on the individual leaderboard carding 1-under 143 after the opening two rounds.

Freshman Remi Bacardi finished the opening two rounds at 2-over 146 in a tie for 35th place individually. First-year Elsie MacCleery carded 3-over 147 to tie for 41st while sophomore Kennedy Swedick tied for 46th at 4-over 148.

Play resumes with the final round of stroke play tomorrow (April 17). The top six teams will advance to match play on Saturday (April 18).

ACC Championship

Porters Neck Country Club

Wilmington, N.C.

Par 72, 6,197

Team Leaderboard

Pos. Team To Par 1 Stanford -23 T2 SMU -12 T2 Duke -12 4 NC State -9 5 Wake Forest -4 6 Clemson -1 7 North Carolina E 8 Miami +2 T9 Virginia +4 T9 Virginia Tech +4 11 California +11 12 Florida State +12 13 Boston College +16 14 Notre Dame +17 15 Louisville +21

Virginia Individuals