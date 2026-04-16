No. 4 Virginia Set to Compete in ACC Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 4 Virginia men's tennis team (20-3, 12-1 ACC) is set to compete in the 2026 ACC Men’s Tennis Championship held at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C., from Friday, April 17 through Sunday, April 19.
The two-seeded Cavaliers earned a double bye and will begin play on Friday, April 17 at 12:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
The winner of Friday's match will advance to the semifinals set for Saturday, April 18 at 10 a.m.
The championship match is scheduled for Sunday, April 19 at 10 a.m.
MATCH INFORMATION
- Live streaming and live scoring will be available for all matches.
- Friday's match will be streamed through PlaySight. The semifinals match with the highest remaining seed will be broadcast on ACCNX and the other will remain on PlaySight. Sunday's championship match will be on ACCNX.
- Tickets for the 2026 ACC Men’s Tennis Championship are on sale now here. Admission is free for children eight and under. Youth 17 and under and college students with a valid school ID are $10. Adults are $15 per day. Full tournament passes are $30.
VIRGINIA IN THE ACC CHAMPIONSHIP
- Virginia finished ACC play as conference regular-season co-champion, along with Wake Forest.
- The Cavaliers recorded a 12-1 mark in ACC play, earning the No. 2 seed in the tournament.
- The Cavaliers are looking for their 16th overall ACC title.
- Virginia won its last ACC title in 2023.
- The Cavaliers won three straight ACC titles from 2021-2023.
- Last season, Virginia fell to Stanford 4-2 in the championship match.
CAVALIER NOTES
- Virginia came in at No. 4 in this week's ITA team rankings. The Cavaliers have been ranked in the top five all season.
- Keegan Rice leads the team with a 29-4 record, going 15-1 in the dual match season. He finishes the dual match regular season with wins in his last 11 completed matches and has not lost a match since February 7.
- Måns Dahlberg has reached the 20-singles victory mark for the second straight year, finishing the regular season with a 21-11 record. He compiled a 10-5 dual match record playing on courts four through six.
- Sophomores Stiles Brockett (21-11) and Jangjun Kim (20-8) as well as junior Dylan Dietrich have also hit the 20-win mark.
- Dietrich reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the ITA singles rankings as of last Tuesday (April 7) and finishes his regular season with a 16-1 mark on the top court.
- Stiles Brockett went 10-6 in the spring playing on courts four through six.
- Jangjun Kim went 11-5 in the spring playing on courts two through four.
- Kim and Dahlberg were named ACC Doubles Team of the Week on March 17 following wins over Duke and North Carolina's No. 34 pair.
- Andres Santamarta Roig was named ACC Freshman of the Week on Tuesday (April 14) after going 13-2 in the spring season with four wins over ranked opponents. He enters the ACC Championship with wins in his last eight completed matches.
- Senior Douglas Yaffa compiled a 12-5 record, going 4-1 in dual matches on six.
- The Cavaliers have three other players appearing in the latest ITA singles rankings: Rice at No. 15, Santamarta Roig at No. 48 and Kim at No. 124.
- As for doubles, Dahlberg and Dietrich are No. 8, Dietrich and Brockett are No. 15 and Dahlberg and Kim are No. 45.