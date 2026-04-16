No. 4 Virginia Set to Compete in ACC Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 4 Virginia men's tennis team (20-3, 12-1 ACC) is set to compete in the 2026 ACC Men’s Tennis Championship held at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C., from Friday, April 17 through Sunday, April 19.

The two-seeded Cavaliers earned a double bye and will begin play on Friday, April 17 at 12:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

The winner of Friday's match will advance to the semifinals set for Saturday, April 18 at 10 a.m.

The championship match is scheduled for Sunday, April 19 at 10 a.m.

MATCH INFORMATION

Live streaming and live scoring will be available for all matches.

Friday's match will be streamed through PlaySight. The semifinals match with the highest remaining seed will be broadcast on ACCNX and the other will remain on PlaySight. Sunday's championship match will be on ACCNX.

Tickets for the 2026 ACC Men’s Tennis Championship are on sale now here. Admission is free for children eight and under. Youth 17 and under and college students with a valid school ID are $10. Adults are $15 per day. Full tournament passes are $30.

VIRGINIA IN THE ACC CHAMPIONSHIP

Virginia finished ACC play as conference regular-season co-champion, along with Wake Forest.

The Cavaliers recorded a 12-1 mark in ACC play, earning the No. 2 seed in the tournament.

The Cavaliers are looking for their 16th overall ACC title.

Virginia won its last ACC title in 2023.

The Cavaliers won three straight ACC titles from 2021-2023.

Last season, Virginia fell to Stanford 4-2 in the championship match.

CAVALIER NOTES