No. 7 Virginia Set to Compete in ACC Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 7 Virginia women's tennis team (19-4, 12-0 ACC) is set to compete in the 2026 ACC Women's Tennis Championship held at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C., from Friday, April 17 through Sunday, April 19.
The one-seeded Cavaliers earned a double bye and will begin play on Friday, April 17 at 3:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
The winner of Friday's match will advance to the semifinals set for Saturday, April 18 at 2 p.m.
The championship match is scheduled for Sunday, April 19 at 2 p.m.
MATCH INFORMATION
- Live streaming and live scoring will be available for all matches.
- Friday's match will be streamed through PlaySight. The semifinals match with the highest remaining seed will be broadcast on ACCNX and the other will remain on PlaySight. Sunday's championship match will be on ACCNX.
- Tickets for the 2026 ACC Women's Tennis Championship are on sale now here. Admission is free for children eight and under. Youth 17 and under and college students with a valid school ID are $10. Adults are $15 per day. Full tournament passes are $30.
VIRGINIA & ACC CHAMPIONSHIP
- The Cavaliers went 12-0 in ACC play, earning the No. 1 seed in the championship.
- Virginia is looking for its third ACC title. UVA won back-to-back titles in 2014-15.
- Virginia has made four trips to the finals since 1990 (the present format for the championship) winning the title in 2014 and 2015. UVA was the runner-up in 2022 and 2025.
- The Cavaliers also have two runner-up finishes in previous tournament formats in 1978 and 1989.
CAVALIER NOTES
- The Cavaliers moved up to No. 7 in the latest ITA Team Rankings after defeating Wake Forest and No. 14 NC State over the weekend.
- Virginia was crowned outright ACC regular-season champions for the first time in program history following a 12-0 run in conference play.
- Vivian Yang and Melodie Collard were named ACC Doubles Team of the Week after notching wins over Wake Forest's No. 87 pair and NC State's No. 2 tandem. They finish the spring regular season with a 17-5 mark on the top court.
- Freshman Kaitlyn Rolls leads the Cavaliers with a 15-5 record in dual matches along with a 26-9 record overall. She was named the ACC Freshman of the Week for three consecutive weeks spanning from March 24-April 7.
- Melodie Collard is 13-2 in dual matches in the spring and has won her last nine completed matches.
- Isabelle Lacy is 11-3 playing on three and four this spring.
- Vivian Yang reached the 20-win mark, finishing the spring regular season with a 20-10 record and going 9-8 in dual matches. She was named ACC Player of the Week on March 17 following two instrumental singles victories at Clemson and Georgia Tech.
- Senior Annabelle Xu wraps up the regular season with a 17-8 record, going 8-5 in dual matches on courts one and two. She was named ACC Player of the Week on March 31 following wins over Duke and North Carolina's No. 26 Tatum Evans. Her win over Evans clinched the Cavaliers' 4-3 upset victory over the then-No. 5 Tar Heels.
- Sophomore Martina Genis Salas went 8-6 this spring on courts two through six. After enduring a four match losing streak in late January and early February, Genis Salas has bounced back and won five of her last six completed matches, including a key win over No. 14 NC State's Victoria Osuigwe in the ACC regular-season championship clinching match.
- Senior Meggie Navarro has gone 3-3 in doubles matches in the spring season, playing with both Kaitlyn Rolls and Isabelle Lacy. In her last match, she and Rolls defeated Wake Forest's Krystal Blanch and Aubrey Nisbet on the third court.
- Junior Blanca Pico Navarro comes into the postseason with a perfect 5-0 mark playing on court six. She has completed and won all four of her appearances in ACC play.
- Freshman Blair Gill has a 12-1 overall record, going 2-0 in dual match play on courts five and six. She went 7-3 in doubles in the fall with Rolls and Collard.
- The Cavaliers have five players appearing in the latest ITA singles rankings: Annabelle Xu at. No. 29, Vivian Yang at No. 61, Kaitlyn Rolls at No. 83, Isabelle Lacy at No. 114 and Martina Genis Salas at No. 122.
- Virginia also has two ranked doubles pairings: Collard and Yang at No. 8 and Xu and Genis Salas at No. 27.