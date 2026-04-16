No. 7 Virginia Set to Compete in ACC Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 7 Virginia women's tennis team (19-4, 12-0 ACC) is set to compete in the 2026 ACC Women's Tennis Championship held at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C., from Friday, April 17 through Sunday, April 19.

The one-seeded Cavaliers earned a double bye and will begin play on Friday, April 17 at 3:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

The winner of Friday's match will advance to the semifinals set for Saturday, April 18 at 2 p.m.

The championship match is scheduled for Sunday, April 19 at 2 p.m.

MATCH INFORMATION

Live streaming and live scoring will be available for all matches.

Friday's match will be streamed through PlaySight. The semifinals match with the highest remaining seed will be broadcast on ACCNX and the other will remain on PlaySight. Sunday's championship match will be on ACCNX.

Tickets for the 2026 ACC Women's Tennis Championship are on sale now here. Admission is free for children eight and under. Youth 17 and under and college students with a valid school ID are $10. Adults are $15 per day. Full tournament passes are $30.

VIRGINIA & ACC CHAMPIONSHIP

The Cavaliers went 12-0 in ACC play, earning the No. 1 seed in the championship.

Virginia is looking for its third ACC title. UVA won back-to-back titles in 2014-15.

Virginia has made four trips to the finals since 1990 (the present format for the championship) winning the title in 2014 and 2015. UVA was the runner-up in 2022 and 2025.

The Cavaliers also have two runner-up finishes in previous tournament formats in 1978 and 1989.

CAVALIER NOTES