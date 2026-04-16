No. 9 Virginia Returns Home To Host Clemson Starting Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 9 Virginia (26-12, 10-8 ACC) will open a four-game homestand this weekend with a three-game series against Clemson (24-14, 5-10 ACC) at Disharoon Park. The series opener is slated for 7 p.m. on Thursday and will air on ACC Network.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Watch: ACC Network (Thursday) | ACCNX (Friday & Saturday)

Listen: WINA (98.9 FM/1090 AM) | Virginia Sports TV YouTube Channel (Saturday)

Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com

SERIES PROMOTIONS

GAME DAY PARKING & ENTRY

All JPJ lots (East, South, West, Garage) will be unavailable for Friday’s game due to the concert at JPJ. The Upper and Lower Baseball lots will be available for pass holders as normal. Patrons for Friday’s game will be able to park in the Emmett Ivy Garage for free, and a free gameday shuttle will run between the garage and the front of the box office.

Heavy congestion is expected on Saturday due to several overlapping events in the area. Patrons are welcome to park in the JPJ lots (East, South, West, Garage) or the Emmett Ivy Garage for free. Vehicles must be removed from the JPJ lots within 30 minutes of the end of the game.