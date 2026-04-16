Virginia Home Opener Moved to Friday Night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia football’s 2026 home opener against Norfolk State will be played on Friday, Sept. 11. It will mark the first ever meeting between the two Commonwealth schools.

A kick time and television designation will be announced at a later date.

The Friday home opener will be the second ever at Scott Stadium and the first since UVA defeated William & Mary in 2019. The Cavaliers have played three non-Saturday home openers in the program’s history – 2019 (Friday vs. William & Mary), 2002 (Thursday vs. Colorado State) and 1997 (Thursday vs. Auburn).

Virginia has won eight of its last nine home openers dating back to the 2017 season including a 48-7 win over Coastal Carolina to kick-off a school-record, 11-win campaign last season. The Cavaliers owned a 6-1 record at Scott Stadium in 2025, the most home wins since 2019 and only the 13th time in program history UVA won six or more games at home.

Including the matchup against Norfolk State on Sept. 11, the Cavaliers will host six games at Scott Stadium, including ACC matchups against Syracuse (Oct. 10), Duke (Oct. 23 or 24), Cal (Nov. 14) and North Carolina (Nov. 21). Virginia will also first-time opponent, Delaware in a non-conference tilt on Sept. 26.

2026 TICKET INFORMATION

Season-ticket deposits for the 2026 season, which allow fans to secure tickets at a lowest price per game, are available now via UVAtix.com. Deposits are non-refundable and apply to the total balance. Deposit holders will be contacted by a member of the UVA ticket staff in Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) priority point order in the coming weeks. For more information, contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office (uvatickets@virginia.edu or 434-924-UVA1).

PREMIUM TAILGATING

Virginia Athletics, in partnership with REVELxp, will once again offer full-service tailgating at O-Hill Field, only steps from Scott Stadium. Fans can enjoy a premium tailgating experience that includes full equipment setup and breakdown, optional food and beverage packages, and additional entertainment options. Full-season deposits are available now, with public on-sale beginning Feb. 10. For additional information or to reserve a spot, contact 434-300-5217 or email virginia@revelxp.com.