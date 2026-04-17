Cavaliers Finish Ninth at ACC Women’s Golf ChampionshipCavaliers Finish Ninth at ACC Women’s Golf Championship

Cavaliers Finish Ninth at ACC Women’s Golf Championship

The Virginia women’s golf team finished ninth at the 2026 ACC Women’s Golf championship on Friday (April 17) at Porters Neck Country Club. The Cavaliers combined to shoot 1-under 863 as a team.

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Virginia women’s golf team finished ninth at the 2026 ACC Women’s Golf championship on Friday (April 17) at Porters Neck Country Club. The Cavaliers combined to shoot 1-under 863 as a team.

Jaclyn LaHa carded 4-under 68 in her opening round on Thursday (April 16) and capped the tournament shooting 3-under 69 on Friday’s final round. She led the way for Virginia individually with a 54-hole score of 4-under 212 to tie for 11th on the individual leaderboard.

Kennedy Swedick tied for 35th individually shooting a combined 2-over 218 for the tournament. Freshmen Remi Bacardi and Elsie MacCleery each tied for 45th shooting 3-over 219.

The NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship Selection Show is scheduled for April 29 at 5 p.m. and will be aired live on Golf Channel.

ACC Championship
Porters Neck Country Club
Wilmington, N.C.
Par 72, 6,197

Final Standings

Pos.

Team

To Par

1

Stanford

-33

2

SMU

-22

3

Wake Forest

-14

4

Duke

-13

5

NC State

-12

6

North Carolina

-8

7

Clemson

-7

8

Virginia Tech

-5

9

Virginia

-1

10

Miami

+9

11

Boston College

+12

12

Florida State

+13

T13

California

+16

T13

Notre Dame

+16

15

Louisville

+21

 Virginia Individuals

Pos.

Player

To Par

T11

Jaclyn LaHa

-4

T35

Kennedy Swedick

+2

T45

Remi Bacardi

+3

T45

Elsie MacCleery

+3

T50

Mira Berglund

+5

 