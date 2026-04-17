Cavaliers Finish Ninth at ACC Women’s Golf Championship

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Virginia women’s golf team finished ninth at the 2026 ACC Women’s Golf championship on Friday (April 17) at Porters Neck Country Club. The Cavaliers combined to shoot 1-under 863 as a team.

Jaclyn LaHa carded 4-under 68 in her opening round on Thursday (April 16) and capped the tournament shooting 3-under 69 on Friday’s final round. She led the way for Virginia individually with a 54-hole score of 4-under 212 to tie for 11th on the individual leaderboard.

Kennedy Swedick tied for 35th individually shooting a combined 2-over 218 for the tournament. Freshmen Remi Bacardi and Elsie MacCleery each tied for 45th shooting 3-over 219.

The NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship Selection Show is scheduled for April 29 at 5 p.m. and will be aired live on Golf Channel.

ACC Championship

Porters Neck Country Club

Wilmington, N.C.

Par 72, 6,197

Final Standings

Pos. Team To Par 1 Stanford -33 2 SMU -22 3 Wake Forest -14 4 Duke -13 5 NC State -12 6 North Carolina -8 7 Clemson -7 8 Virginia Tech -5 9 Virginia -1 10 Miami +9 11 Boston College +12 12 Florida State +13 T13 California +16 T13 Notre Dame +16 15 Louisville +21

Virginia Individuals