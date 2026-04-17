Cavaliers Finish Ninth at ACC Women’s Golf Championship

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Virginia women’s golf team finished ninth at the 2026 ACC Women’s Golf championship on Friday (April 17) at Porters Neck Country Club. The Cavaliers combined to shoot 1-under 863 as a team.
Jaclyn LaHa carded 4-under 68 in her opening round on Thursday (April 16) and capped the tournament shooting 3-under 69 on Friday’s final round. She led the way for Virginia individually with a 54-hole score of 4-under 212 to tie for 11th on the individual leaderboard.
Kennedy Swedick tied for 35th individually shooting a combined 2-over 218 for the tournament. Freshmen Remi Bacardi and Elsie MacCleery each tied for 45th shooting 3-over 219.
The NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship Selection Show is scheduled for April 29 at 5 p.m. and will be aired live on Golf Channel.
ACC Championship
Porters Neck Country Club
Wilmington, N.C.
Par 72, 6,197
Final Standings
|
Pos.
|
Team
|
To Par
|
1
|
Stanford
|
-33
|
2
|
SMU
|
-22
|
3
|
Wake Forest
|
-14
|
4
|
Duke
|
-13
|
5
|
NC State
|
-12
|
6
|
North Carolina
|
-8
|
7
|
Clemson
|
-7
|
8
|
Virginia Tech
|
-5
|
9
|
Virginia
|
-1
|
10
|
Miami
|
+9
|
11
|
Boston College
|
+12
|
12
|
Florida State
|
+13
|
T13
|
California
|
+16
|
T13
|
Notre Dame
|
+16
|
15
|
Louisville
|
+21
Virginia Individuals
|
Pos.
|
Player
|
To Par
|
T11
|
-4
|
T35
|
+2
|
T45
|
+3
|
T45
|
+3
|
T50
|
+5