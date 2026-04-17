Charlotte Pastel and Lina Tammam Named CSA All-Americans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia women's squash freshman Charlotte Pastel and senior Lina Tammam were named All-Americans in honors announced by the College Squash Association.

Pastel was named to the first team while Tammam earned second-team honors. At the CSA Individual National Championships, Pastel advanced to the round of 16 while Tammam fell into the consolation pool and fell in that final.

This is Pastel's first All-America honor. She is the second Cavalier in women's program history to earn first-team honors, joining Meagan Best in the elite club. She finished the season tied for the team lead in wins with a 13-5 mark playing at position one and earned both MASC Women's Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year honors in March.

This is the third CSA All-America honor for Tammam. She has now been named to the second team in three consecutive years. Tammam compiled an 11-6 record playing primarily at position two this season.

Pastel is the fourth player in program history to earn All-America honors, joining second-teamer Emma Jinks (2020), four-time first-teamer Meagan Best (2022-25) and now three-time second-teamer Lina Tammam (2024-26).