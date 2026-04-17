No. 11 Virginia Hosts No. 3 North Carolina with ACC Regular-Season Title at Stake

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — No. 11 Virginia (7-5, 2-1 ACC) welcomes No. 3 North Carolina (10-2, 1-1 ACC) to Klöckner Stadium Saturday (April 18) for the Cavaliers' fourth and final ACC regular-season contest.

The game is part of Virginia's annual Alumni Weekend. Highlighted by an on-field recognition at halftime, UVA will celebrate the 40th anniversary of its 1986 ACC championship team and the 20th anniversary of its 2006 ACC and national championship team.

Of the seven @UVAMensLax teams that have won NCAA titles, only one finished unbeaten. Virginia went 17-0 in 2006 with an average margin of victory of 8.2 goals. “For a full four quarters, no one could hang with us,” recalled @Tewaaraton winner Matt Ward.https://t.co/TJ8NLJUx1S — Jeff White (@JeffWhiteUVa) April 16, 2026

Saturday's game is also dedicated to Morgan's Message, a non-profit organization whose mission strives to eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health within the student-athlete community and equalize the treatment of physical and mental health in athletics.

PARKING INFORMATION

With multiple events taking place in the athletics precinct on Saturday, lacrosse fans should plan to arrive early and expect heavier traffic.

Free parking is available in all surrounding JPJ lots, with overflow parking in the Emmet-Ivy Garage.