No. 9 Cavaliers Tame Tigers on Thursday Night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Behind a strong pitching performance from Henry Zatkowski, the No. 9 Virginia baseball team (27-12, 11-8 ACC) downed the Clemson Tigers (24-15, 5-11 ACC) 6-4 at Disharoon Park on Thursday night (April 16).

Zatkowski tossed seven innings of three-run ball to pick up his sixth win of the campaign while tying his career-high in strikeouts with 10. The outing was Zatkowski’s second quality start of the season and first against an ACC opponent.

Offensively, the Virginia trio of AJ Gracia, Harrison Didawick and Joe Tiroly each went 2-for-4 on the evening. At the same time, Gracia and Jake Weatherspoon drove in all six of the Cavalier runs on the evening.