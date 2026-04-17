Three Cavaliers Earn CSA Scholar Athlete Award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Three members of the Virginia women’s squash team received academic honors from the College Squash Association.

Senior Nina Hashmi, junior Clare Minnis and senior Lina Tammam earned the CSA Scholar Athlete Award, which is given to varsity juniors or seniors who have received at least two varsity letters, participated in the majority of the team’s matches in the top 10 of the lineup and maintained a 3.5 GPA or higher. For full criteria, see here.

This is the second CSA Scholar Athlete Award for Tammam and Hashmi and the first for Minnis.