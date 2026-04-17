Virginia Downs Stanford 4-1 to Advance to ACC Championship Semifinals

CARY, N.C. – The No. 7 Virginia women’s tennis team (20-4, 12-0 ACC) downed Stanford (13-10, 7-5 ACC) 4-1 in the quarterfinals of the 2026 ACC Women's Tennis Championship on Friday (April 17) at the Cary Tennis Park.
The top-seeded Cavaliers advance to the semifinals, where they'll face fourth-seeded Duke at 2 p.m. Saturday (April 18).
The Cavaliers dominated ninth-seeded Stanford in doubles, freshman Kaitlyn Rolls and sophomore Isabelle Lacy winning 6-0 on three and No. 8 Melodie Collard and Vivian Yang winning 6-2 on one to put the Hoos up 1-0.
After Collard took her first set 6-1, her opponent retired, thus handing Virginia a 2-0 lead. Stanford notched their only point of the contest with a win on the top court, but sophomore Martina Genis Salas responded with a 7-5, 6-2 win on five to bring the Cavaliers within a point of the clinch. No. 29 Xu sealed the win for Virginia with her 7-5, 6-3 win on two.
MATCH NOTES
- The Cavaliers' win streak improves to 14 matches.
- Virginia won both matches this season against Stanford. The Hoos previously won 4-0 in Stanford, Calif., in regular-season action on April 5.
- Melodie Collard improves to 14-2 in dual matches and has won her last ten completed matches.
- Annabelle Xu improves to 18-8 playing on courts one and two.
- Martina Genis Salas improves to 9-6 this season.
- Virginia has previously beaten Duke once this season, downing the Blue Devils 4-2 in Charlottesville on March 27.
- The Cavaliers are looking for their third ACC title.
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers take on Duke in the ACC Women's Tennis Championship semifinals on Saturday (April 18) at 2 p.m. at the Cary Tennis Park.
#7 Virginia 4, #33 Stanford 1
Singles competition
1. #25 Monika Ekstrand (STAN) def. #61 Vivian Yang (VA) 6-1, 6-4
2. #29 Annabelle Xu (VA) def. #56 Alyssa Ahn (STAN) 7-5, 6-3
3. #83 Katie Rolls (VA) vs. Caroline Driscoll (STAN) 2-6, 6-1, 5-1 UF
4. #114 Isabelle Lacy (VA) vs. Tianmei Wang (STAN) 4-6, 6-3, 1-4 UF
5. #122 Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Sein Myoung (STAN) 7-5, 6-2
6. Melodie Collard (VA) def. Emma Sun (STAN) 6-1, retired
Doubles competition
1. #8 Melodie Collard/Vivian Yang (VA) def. Monika Ekstrand/Caroline Driscoll (STAN) 6-2
2. #27 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) vs. Alyssa Ahn/Tianmei Wang (STAN) 4-4 UF
3. Isabelle Lacy/Katie Rolls (VA) def. Emma Sun/Morgan Shaffer (STAN) 6-0
Order of finish: Doubles (3,1); Singles (6,1,5,2)