Virginia Downs Stanford 4-1 to Advance to ACC Championship Semifinals

CARY, N.C. – The No. 7 Virginia women’s tennis team (20-4, 12-0 ACC) downed Stanford (13-10, 7-5 ACC) 4-1 in the quarterfinals of the 2026 ACC Women's Tennis Championship on Friday (April 17) at the Cary Tennis Park.

The top-seeded Cavaliers advance to the semifinals, where they'll face fourth-seeded Duke at 2 p.m. Saturday (April 18).

The Cavaliers dominated ninth-seeded Stanford in doubles, freshman Kaitlyn Rolls and sophomore Isabelle Lacy winning 6-0 on three and No. 8 Melodie Collard and Vivian Yang winning 6-2 on one to put the Hoos up 1-0.

After Collard took her first set 6-1, her opponent retired, thus handing Virginia a 2-0 lead. Stanford notched their only point of the contest with a win on the top court, but sophomore Martina Genis Salas responded with a 7-5, 6-2 win on five to bring the Cavaliers within a point of the clinch. No. 29 Xu sealed the win for Virginia with her 7-5, 6-3 win on two.

MATCH NOTES

The Cavaliers' win streak improves to 14 matches.

Virginia won both matches this season against Stanford. The Hoos previously won 4-0 in Stanford, Calif., in regular-season action on April 5.

Melodie Collard improves to 14-2 in dual matches and has won her last ten completed matches.

Annabelle Xu improves to 18-8 playing on courts one and two.

Martina Genis Salas improves to 9-6 this season.

Virginia has previously beaten Duke once this season, downing the Blue Devils 4-2 in Charlottesville on March 27.

The Cavaliers are looking for their third ACC title.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers take on Duke in the ACC Women's Tennis Championship semifinals on Saturday (April 18) at 2 p.m. at the Cary Tennis Park.

#7 Virginia 4, #33 Stanford 1

Singles competition

1. #25 Monika Ekstrand (STAN) def. #61 Vivian Yang (VA) 6-1, 6-4

2. #29 Annabelle Xu (VA) def. #56 Alyssa Ahn (STAN) 7-5, 6-3

3. #83 Katie Rolls (VA) vs. Caroline Driscoll (STAN) 2-6, 6-1, 5-1 UF

4. #114 Isabelle Lacy (VA) vs. Tianmei Wang (STAN) 4-6, 6-3, 1-4 UF

5. #122 Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Sein Myoung (STAN) 7-5, 6-2

6. Melodie Collard (VA) def. Emma Sun (STAN) 6-1, retired

Doubles competition

1. #8 Melodie Collard/Vivian Yang (VA) def. Monika Ekstrand/Caroline Driscoll (STAN) 6-2

2. #27 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) vs. Alyssa Ahn/Tianmei Wang (STAN) 4-4 UF

3. Isabelle Lacy/Katie Rolls (VA) def. Emma Sun/Morgan Shaffer (STAN) 6-0

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1); Singles (6,1,5,2)