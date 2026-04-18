Didawick Propels No. 9 Virginia to Series Victory Over Clemson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – On a day when the No. 9 Virginia baseball team (28-13, 12-8 ACC) was without AJ Gracia and Eric Becker, the Cavaliers outlasted the Clemson Tigers (25-16, 6-12 ACC) 5-4 at Disharoon Park on Saturday (April 18) to seal the weekend series.

Harrison Didawick lifted the shorthanded Cavaliers on Saturday with a pair of home runs, including a tone-setting leadoff inside-the-park home run on the first pitch of the game. In the field, Didawick also made a pair of game-saving diving catches in the ninth inning to help UVA capture its fifth ACC series victory of the year.

Virginia starter John Paone struck out a season-high seven batters in 4.1 innings of one-ball but was dealt a no-decision on Saturday. Lucas Hartman picked up his team-leading eighth win of the year.

Joe Tiroly and Sam Harris each homered on Saturday to aid in the offense behind Didawick. Antonio Perrotta also went 2-for-4 on the afternoon with a double.