Fletcher and Profit Set Program Top 10s to Close out Competition at the 2026 Virginia Challenge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field program closed out the 2026 Virginia Challenge at Lannigan Field in Charlottesville, Va. on Saturday (April 18) as The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field program closed out the 2026 Virginia Challenge at Lannigan Field in Charlottesville, Va. on Saturday (April 18) as Ariel Fletcher and Janae Profit recorded program top 10 marks in the women's 400-meters and discus.

Cavalier Top 10s...

In the women's discus, Janae Profit threw a new personal best of 54.00m/177-2 to finish third and move up to No. 5 all-time in program history.

Ariel Fletcher ran her way to a new personal best in the women's 400-meters as the junior crossed the line in 53.76 to move up to No. 6 all-time in program history.

Hoos in the Field...

Suzie Kennelly finished eighth in the women's discus throw with her third-round mark of 49.03m/160-10.

Theresa Breckley threw a new personal best in the women's discus with her second-round throw of 48.98m/160-8 to finish ninth overall.

Cavaliers take to the Track...

Up Next

The Cavaliers will travel to Philadelphia, Penn. to compete at the prestigious Penn Relays at the historic Franklin Field Thursday, April 23 through Saturday, April 25 before returning home to host the Virginia High Performance/Dogwood Track Classic at Lannigan Field in Charlottesville, Va. Thursday, April 30 through Saturday, May 2.