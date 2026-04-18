Fletcher and Profit Set Program Top 10s to Close out Competition at the 2026 Virginia Challenge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field program closed out the 2026 Virginia Challenge at Lannigan Field in Charlottesville, Va. on Saturday (April 18) as Ariel Fletcher and Janae Profit recorded program top 10 marks in the women's 400-meters and discus.
Cavalier Top 10s...
- In the women's discus, Janae Profit threw a new personal best of 54.00m/177-2 to finish third and move up to No. 5 all-time in program history.
- Ariel Fletcher ran her way to a new personal best in the women's 400-meters as the junior crossed the line in 53.76 to move up to No. 6 all-time in program history.
Hoos in the Field...
- Suzie Kennelly finished eighth in the women's discus throw with her third-round mark of 49.03m/160-10.
- Theresa Breckley threw a new personal best in the women's discus with her second-round throw of 48.98m/160-8 to finish ninth overall.
Cavaliers take to the Track...
- Maya Rollins won the women's 100-meter hurdles in a season best time of 13.47 (-0.4).
- Ava Rice (13.83, -0.4) rounded out the top five finishers in the women's 100-meter hurdles while Sophia Akpan also clocked a season best 14.12 (+1.0) in eighth place.
- The women's 4x100-meter relay team of Ariel Fletcher, Ma'Khi Falkquay, Kaela Swift, and Sarah Akpan recorded a season best for third place clocking 45.13.
- The women's 4x400-meter relay team of Ariel Fletcher, Ma'Khi Falkquay, Elsa Spoor, and Brooke'Lyn Drakeford clocked a season best time of 3:41.38 to finish fourth overall.
- Sarah Akpan came back later in the day to record a season best of 23.91 (+1.6) to finish 10th in the women's 200-meter dash invite.
- In the men's 110-meter hurdles, combined event athlete David Frasier clocked a season best time of 14.96 (+1.0).
- Lola Kolawole secured the win in the women's 200-meter dash with her time of 24.73 (+1.0).
- Trio of Cavaliers finished in the top 10 finishers in the men's 800-meters including Henry Acorn (1:50.82, 4th), Harrison Witt (1:51.41, 7th) and James Ford (1:51.62, 10th). Ford's time was a new personal best.
Up Next
The Cavaliers will travel to Philadelphia, Penn. to compete at the prestigious Penn Relays at the historic Franklin Field Thursday, April 23 through Saturday, April 25 before returning home to host the Virginia High Performance/Dogwood Track Classic at Lannigan Field in Charlottesville, Va. Thursday, April 30 through Saturday, May 2.