No. 11 Virginia’s Overtime Comeback Falls Short Against No. 3 North Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — In the waning seconds of regulation, McCabe Millon found Ryan Duenkel (2g, 1a), who buried a left-handed shot from the opposite wing with one second left to force overtime in Virginia’s ACC finale against No. 3 North Carolina (11-2, 2-1 ACC) at Klöckner Stadium Saturday afternoon (April 18).

But the celebration for No. 11 Virginia (7-6, 2-2 ACC) was short-lived.

After UVA faceoff specialist Griff Meyer (6-14 FO) was whistled for kicking the crosse of UNC’s Brady Wambach (23-33 FO) and Cavalier goalie Jake Marek (14 saves) made a stop on the first shot of overtime, UNC’s James Matan corralled the rebound and scored his only goal of the afternoon to seal a 16-15 win for the Tar Heels.

Under hot and sunny conditions, more than 5,000 fans were in attendance for a game that was as close as could be – at least toward the end. UVA trailed by four goals [15-11] with under 5:30 to play, but Duenkel’s last-second goal capped a 4-0 UVA run that came late in the fourth quarter.

Despite Saturday's result, UVA is assured a spot in the four-team ACC Tournament, which will be contested at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 1 and 3, after Duke dropped its third straight ACC game to Notre Dame, 7-6, Saturday afternoon.

Virginia attackman Brendan Millon (3g, 3a) notched a team-high six points. His older brother McCabe Millon (2g, 2a), who was named one of 25 nominees for the Tewaaraton Award Saturday, and Ryan Colsey (3g) also recorded at least three points for the Hoos. Marek dazzled in net after facing an onslaught of 52 shots by the Tar Heels.

North Carolina’s Brady Wambach, one of the nation’s top faceoff specialists, dominated the faceoff X. He took all of the game’s 33 draws, winning 23 of them. UNC attackman Owen Duffy (3g, 5a) notched a game-high eight points.