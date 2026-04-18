No. 18 Virginia Drops Series Opener At Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 18 Virginia softball team (33-9, 10-8 ACC) got a three-run home run from Bella Cabral in her return to the lineup, but dropped the series opener 12-4 to Clemson (28-17, 10-9 ACC) as the Tigers surged down the final two innings.



HOW IT HAPPENED

Clemson pushed a run across in the first inning on a walk, a sac bunt and a single before taking the lead out to 4-0 with five straight hits in the third inning.



Virginia answered in the fifth, using an RBI single from Macee Eaton and a three-run home run from Bella Cabral to knot the score at four. Clemson, however, answered with a three-run home run of its own in the home half to move out to a 7-4 lead.



Bella Cabral hit her team-leading 11th home run of the season in her return to the lineup.

Macee Eaton’s RBI in the fifth inning gives her 56 on the year which is third most in a single season at UVA.



FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN

“The overall performance in all phases was disappointing tonight. I know we’re capable of more than we showed and I know our team believes the same. I expect us to come out tomorrow as a different team and fight to even the series by playing the way I know we’re capable of playing. It’s great to have Bella Cabral back in the lineup. Her home run was a catalyst for the offense and we have to build off that momentum to finish out a game.”



UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia and Clemson continue the series on Saturday (April 18). First pitch is set for 1 p.m. at McWhorter Stadium.