No. 18 Virginia Falls 3-1 In Game Two At Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. – A pitcher’s duel went the way of the home team on Saturday (April 18) as NO. 18 Virginia (33-10, 10-9 ACC) dropped a 3-1 decision at Clemson (29-17, 11-9 ACC) in game two of the weekend series at McWhorter Stadium.



HOW IT HAPPENED

Clemson struck first with a two-run home run in the second inning as Corri Hicks went down the left field line with a long ball following a hit batter to put a runner on. The Tigers added to the lead with a run off a wild pitch in the fifth inning to take the lead out to 3-0.



Virginia responded in the seventh, putting two on before Bella Cabral delivered a double to right field to get the Cavaliers on the board. The Tigers got out of the inning, however, locking up the win in game two of the series.



Taylor Smith (5-1) took the loss, allowing the two runs on the one hit with a walk and six strikeouts.



Macey Cintron (4-0) picked up the relief win, allowing the one run on two hits with two walks. She did not strike out a batter.



NOTING THE HOOS

Bella Cabral drove in a run for the second straight game after returning to the lineup on Friday night.



FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN

“We’re looking to continue making adjustments (heading into Sunday). Our pitching staff was phenomenal; Taylor (Smith) gave us three great innings and Julia (Cuozzo) came in behind here and they make a tough tandem. Defensively, we made some adjustments and pulled out some plays. Offensively, we left 10 runners on base and we have to figure out how to get the timely hit and put the ball in play hard when we have runners on. The players are working hard and the intent and effort is there. The ball’s going to fall our way, we’ve just got to keep swinging and continue to adjust at the plate.”



UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia and Clemson close out the weekend series at 12 p.m. on Sunday (April 19).