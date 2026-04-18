No. 9 Virginia Stumbles on Friday, Rubber Match Set for Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers (27-13, 11-9 ACC) fell 5-1 on Friday night (April 17) to the Clemson Tigers (25-15, 6-11 ACC) at Disharoon Park.

The Tiger pitching duo of Michael Sharman and Hayden Simmerson held the Virginia bats in check on Friday by allowing the Cavaliers to score one run on six hits. Clemson drove in three of its five runs via the long ball on the evening.

In his longest outing as a Cavalier, Kyle Johnson was dealt a no-decision after tossing five innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts. Kevin Jaxel was tagged with the loss in the contest for surrendering three runs in two innings of work.

Antonio Perrotta was the only Virginia batter to record multiple hits in the ballgame, while the Cavalier trio of RJ Holmes, Zach Jackson and AJ Gracia each tallied a double.