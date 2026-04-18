No. 9 Virginia Stumbles on Friday, Rubber Match Set for Saturday

HOW IT HAPPENED
- After allowing a leadoff single to open the contest, Johnson retired seven of the next eight Clemson batters he faced before surrendering the first run of the game on a Nate Savoie solo home run with two outs in the third.
- Virginia manufactured its lone run of the game in the home half of the fifth when Holmes poked a leadoff double to left field. The freshman later scored in the inning on a fielder's choice off the bat of Joe Tiroly.
- In relief of Johnson, Jaxel fanned a pair of batters in the sixth before Clemson plated three runs off the senior in the seventh on a two-run home run and an RBI single to extend its lead to 4-1.
- Clemson’s final run of the night came on a bases-loaded walk that was sandwiched around a trio of Thomas Stewart strikeouts.
- Friday night’s contest ended with three well-struck balls in the bottom of the ninth that were tracked down by Clemson’s Bryce Clavon to even the three-game series.
ADDITIONAL NOTES
- Virginia is now 0-5 on the season when scoring two or fewer runs.
- Thomas Stewart’s three strikeouts in the eighth are a season-high for the freshman.
- Joe Tiroly extended his team-best reached base streak to 12 games on Friday with a fielder’s choice in the third inning.
FROM COACH CHRIS POLLARD:
“He (Sharman) did a great job of speeding us up and slowing us down and much like Henry did to them last night. He is good enough that when you try to sell out to fastball, he can beat you with his off-speed and when you try to sit off-speed, it is enough fastball that he can move it up and down really well. He just kept us off time all night. As the game went on, we got in-between timing. Instead of selling out to one pitch, we are trying to cover everything and when we do that against a guy like that, you play right into what he does well.”
UP NEXT
The rubber match against Clemson is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday (April 18) at Disharoon Park. ACCNX will carry the contest that will see RHP John Paone (1-2) on the mound for Virginia, opposite of Clemson’s RHP Dane Moehler (0-0).