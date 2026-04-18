Second Varsity Eight Victorious at Eisenberg Cup

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 8 Virginia’s win in the Second Varsity Eight and runner-up finishes in the Varsity Four and Third Varsity Eight highlighted action at the Eisenberg Cup on Saturday (April 18).

UVA raced against three nationally-ranked teams – No. 3 Yale, No. 4 Tennessee and No. 6 Princeton – at the regatta held on Lake Carnegie in West Windsor, N.J.

UVA’s 2V8 won its race with a time of 6:24.6, defeating Princeton (6:25.6), Yale (6:28.3) and Tennessee (6:28.9). The UVA crew consisted of coxswain Ashlynn McGinn, Ava Cathey, Georgia Allen, Claudia Kerry-Roger, Riley Richardson, Katie Rapaglia, Savannah Fox, Ayla O’Neill and bow Sophia Cavalieri.

“What phenomenal racing on Lake Carnegie today," Virginia head coach Wesley Ng said. "We faced the strongest competition of our season and an unforeseen injury in the warm up area meant last second adjustments to all of our lineups. It was really outstanding to see the way the whole team responded on a moment’s notice. I was really proud of their composure and support of one another.

"Our 2V’s win, led by first-year stroke Ava Cathey who jumped into the stern from the launch, and the performances from the A4 and 3V8 highlighted the identity we’re building across the entire program."

The Cavaliers finished second in the Varsity Four (7:19.0) and Third Varsity Eight (6:55.9) and fourth in the Varsity Eight (6:18.1) and Second Varsity Four (7:35.8).

"We now turn our attention to the Lake Wheeler Invitational to conclude our regular season prior to the ACC Championships," Ng added.

Virginia returns to action at the Lake Wheeler Invite on April 24-25 in Raleigh, N.C.

Eisenberg Cup Results

First Varsity Eight: 1. Tennessee, 6:12.1, 2. Yale, 6:15.0, 3. Princeton, 6:17.1, 4. Virginia, 6:18.1

Second Varsity Eight: 1. Virginia, 6:24.5, 2. Princeton, 6:25.6, 3. Yale, 6:28.3, 4. Tennessee, 6:28.7

Varsity Four: 1. Tennessee, 7:15.3, 2. Virginia, 7:19.0, 3. Princeton, 7:21.1, 4. Yale, 7:22.7

Third Varsity Eight: 1. Tennessee, 6:42.6, 2. Virginia, 6:55.9, 3. Princeton, 6:58.2, 4. Yale, 6:59.6

Second Varsity Four: 1. Tennessee, 7:19.7, 2. Yale, 7:23.6, 3. Princeton, 7:33.3, 4. Virginia, 7:35.8

Virginia Lineups

Varsity Eight

Coxswain: Brie Joe, Stroke: Paula Lutz*, 7-seat: Skylar Morrison*, 6-seat: Flynn Greene, 5-seat: Elsa Hartman, 4-seat: Lila Henn, 3-seat: PJ Balazy, 2-seat: Emma Alimbau-Borrás and Bow: Maddie Agudelo

Second Varsity Eight

Coxswain: Ashlyn McGinn, Stroke: Ava Cathey, 7-seat: Georgia Allen, 6-seat: Claudia Kerry-Roger*, 5-seat: Riley Richardson, 4-seat: Katie Rapaglia, 3-seat: Savannah Fox, 2-seat: Ayla O’Neill and Bow: Sophia Cavalieri

Third Varsity Eight

Coxswain: Clementine Riegelhaupt, Stroke: Elena Bloom, 7-seat: Gianna Vigliotti, 6-seat: Emeline Daley*, 5-seat: Skylar Gash, 4-seat: Anna Schrieber, 3-seat: Hannah Hill, 2-seat: Catherine Chénier-Gagnon and Bow: Abby Grace McGowan, Spares: Nuria Revilla, Sophie Gallagher

Varsity Four

Coxswain: Sami Goldman*, Stroke: Reilly Katz, 3-seat: Ava Gormley, 2-seat: Lindsay O’Neil and Bow: Dylan Bentley

Second Varsity Four

Coxswain: Samara Coakley*, Stroke: Enya Gilroy, 3-seat: Sarah Rapaglia, 2-seat: Eva Morton and Bow: Claire Lingle

* = Boat Captain