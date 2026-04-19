No. 18 Virginia Drops Series Finale At Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 18 Virginia softball team (33-11, 10-10 ACC) dropped the series finale with Clemson (30-17, 12-9 ACC) by a score of 6-1 on Sunday (April 19) at McWhorter Stadium.



HOW IT HAPPENED

The Tigers struck first, pushing two runs home in the first before adding two more of a two-run home run in the second inning.



Jade Hylton got the Cavaliers on the board in the third inning with a solo home run to right center, cutting the lead to 4-1.



Clemson would go on to add single runs in the bottom of the third with an answering home run and a single run in the fourth inning on the way to the 6-1 victory.



Eden Bigham (12-3) took the loss, allowing the four runs on three hits with one walk and one strikeout in 2.0 innings of work in the start.



Sierra Maness (16-8) picked up the win in the complete-game effort, allowing the one run on two hits with five walks and four strikeouts.



FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN

“We are all disappointed on how the weekend played out. Our execution in multiple phases was inconsistent, however, it’s not for lack of effort or intent by the team and the staff. We know very clearly adjustments need to be made and have complete faith in our circle that we will all work together, in alignment, to simply get better. We have the right people and athletes in our program to move forward and continue climbing our mountain.”



UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia returns to action on Tuesday (April 21) with a 5 p.m. contest against JMU at Palmer Park.