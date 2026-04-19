Virginia Advances to ACC Championship Final with 4-2 Win Against Duke

CARY, N.C. – The No. 7 Virginia women’s tennis team (21-4, 12-0 ACC) won 4-2 against No. 18 Duke (18-7, 10-2 ACC) in the semifinals of the 2026 ACC Women's Tennis Championship on Saturday (April 18) at the Cary Tennis Park.

The top-seeded Cavaliers advance to the final, where they'll face third-seeded NC State at 2 p.m. Sunday (April 19).

The Cavaliers began the match with a 6-3 win from No. 27 Annabelle Xu and Martina Genis Salas on doubles court two. The fourth-seeded Blue Devils responded with a win on the top court, but Virginia prevailed as sophomore Isabelle Lacy and freshman Kaitlyn Rolls battled to take court three in a tiebreaker, clinching the 1-0 lead with their 7-6 (5) win on three.

Duke took singles court five to even the score at 1-1, but No. 114 Lacy dominated 6-2, 6-2 on four to put Virginia right back on top.

The Blue Devils then took court one to tie the match score once again before No. 29 Annabelle Xu won 6-3, 6-4 against No. 48 Aspen Schuman on court two to give Virginia a 3-2 advantage. No. 83 Rolls provided the match clincher for the Hoos with her 7-5, 6-4 victory over No. 117 Liv Hovde on court three.

MATCH NOTES

The Cavaliers' win streak improves to 15 matches.

Virginia advances to the ACC Championship final for the third consecutive season.

Virginia won both matches this season against Duke. The Hoos previously won 4-2 in regular-season action in Charlottesville on March 27.

Kaitlyn Rolls leads Virginia with a 16-5 record this spring, including a 6-1 mark on court three.

Annabelle Xu improves to 10-5 playing on courts one and two.

Isabelle Lacy is 12-3 this season, going 8-1 on court four.

Martina Genis Salas and Annabelle Xu have won their last five completed matches, sporting a 15-5 record on doubles court two.

Virginia has defeated NC State once already this season, downing the Wolfpack 4-2 in Charlottesville on April 12 to clinch the outright ACC regular season title.

The Cavaliers are looking for their third ACC title.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers take on NC State in the ACC Women's Tennis Championship final on Sunday (April 19) at 2 p.m. at the Cary Tennis Park.

#7 Virginia 4, #18 Duke 2

Singles competition

1. #14 Irina Balus (DUKE) def. #61 Vivian Yang (VA) 7-6 (7-3), 6-0

2. #29 Annabelle Xu (VA) def. #48 Aspen Schuman (DUKE) 6-3, 6-4

3. #83 Katie Rolls (VA) def. #117 Liv Hovde (DUKE) 7-5, 6-4

4. #114 Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Claire An (DUKE) 6-2, 6-2

5. Shavit Kimchi (DUKE) def. #122 Martina Genis Salas (VA) 6-1, 6-1

6. Melodie Collard (VA) vs. #124 Eleana Yu (DUKE) 6-7 (4-7), 3-2 UF

Doubles competition

1. Shavit Kimchi/Irina Balus (DUKE) def. #8 Melodie Collard/Vivian Yang (VA) 6-4

2. #27 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. #71 Claire An/Eleana Yu (DUKE) 6-3

3. Isabelle Lacy/Katie Rolls (VA) def. Liv Hovde/Aspen Schuman (DUKE) 7-6 (7-5)

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (5,4,1,2,3)