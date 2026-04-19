Virginia Defeats Notre Dame 4-1 to Reach ACC Championship Final

CARY, N.C. – The No. 4 Virginia men’s tennis team (22-3, 12-1 ACC) won 4-1 over No. 24 Notre Dame (21-7, 9-4 ACC) in the semifinals of the 2026 ACC Men’s Tennis Championship on Saturday (April 18) at the Cary Tennis Park.

The second-seeded Cavaliers punched their ticket to the final, where they'll face top-seeded Wake Forest at 10 a.m. Sunday (April 19). Sunday’s final will air on ACCNX.

Notre Dame began the match with a swift clinch of the doubles point, winning handedly on courts one and two.

The luck of the Irish was limited to doubles, however, as Virginia proceeded to win four consecutive singles matches in straight sets.

Senior Måns Dahlberg got the Cavaliers on the board with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Luis Llorens Saracho on six before No. 124 Jangjun Kim gave Virginia its first lead of the match with his decisive 6-3, 6-2 win over Peter Nad on four.

In rapid succession, No. 1 Dylan Dietrich sealed his 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 18 Sebastian Dominko on the top court to put the Hoos up 3-1. Finally, No. 48 Andres Santamarta Roig clinched the match for the Cavaliers with his 6-3, 6-4 win over Giuseppe Cerasuolo on three.

MATCH NOTES

With the win, head coach Andres Pedroso has 200 career victories.

The Cavaliers won both matches this season against Notre Dame. Virginia previously won 4-1 in regular-season action in Charlottesville on April 3.

No. 1 Dylan Dietrich has now won his last 11 completed matches and is 18-1 this season.

No. 48 Andres Santamarta Roig improves to 14-3, including an 8-2 mark on court three.

No. 124 Jangjun Kim is 12-6 this spring.

Måns Dahlberg improves to 12-5.

Virginia faced Wake Forest during the regular season, falling 4-2 to the then-No. 4 Demon Deacons on March 22 in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Cavaliers are looking for their 16th ACC title.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers take on Wake Forest in the ACC Men's Tennis Championship final on Sunday (April 19) at 10 a.m. at the Cary Tennis Park.

#4 Virginia 4, #24 Notre Dame 1

Singles competition

1. #1 Dylan Dietrich (VA) def. #18 Sebastian Dominko (ND) 6-4, 6-2

2. #15 Keegan Rice (VA) vs. #75 Perry Gregg (ND) 5-7, 3-2 UF

3. #48 Andres Santamarta Roig (VA) def. Giuseppe Cerasuolo (ND) 6-3, 6-4

4. #124 Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Peter Nad (ND) 6-3, 6-2

5. Stiles Brockett (VA) vs. Kyran Magimay (ND) 4-6, 4-5 UF

6. Mans Dahlberg (VA) def. Luis Llorens Saracho (ND) 6-4, 6-2

Doubles competition

1. Sebastian Dominko/Perry Gregg (ND) def. #45 Mans Dahlberg/Jangjun Kim (VA) 6-3

2. #62 Luis Llorens Saracho/Peter Nad (ND) def. Dylan Dietrich/Andres Santamarta Roig (VA) 6-3

3. Keegan Rice/Stiles Brockett (VA) vs. Evan Lee/Chase Thompson (ND) 3-4 UF

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (6,4,1,3)