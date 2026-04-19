Virginia Downed by NC State in ACC Championship Final

CARY, N.C. – The No. 7 Virginia women’s tennis team (21-5, 12-0 ACC) fell 4-0 to No. 13 NC State (22-7, 10-2 ACC) in the final of the 2026 ACC Women's Tennis Championship on Sunday (April 19) at the Cary Tennis Park.

Virginia's No. 27 Annabelle Xu and Martina Genis Salas began the action with a 6-1 victory over No. 79 Jasmine Conway and Anna Zyryanova on doubles court two, but NC State used a pair of 6-4 wins on courts one and three to gain the early advantage.

NC State was then propelled to a 3-0 lead by two straight-set wins on singles courts five and two.

Fifth-year Melodie Collard was one point away from getting Virginia on the board, holding a 6-4, 6-6 (6-2) lead on five, and courts three and four were both battling through third sets when the Wolfpack sealed their win with a victory on the top court.

FROM HEAD COACH SARA O'LEARY

"Credit to NC State. I thought that they played really well, played with a lot of courage today, and it was just a tough match. I'm really proud of my team and what they've done this entire ACC season, and put themselves in position to be able to play in the final today. And I think we can learn a lot from this match. It was a tough match. It hurts. I hurt for them right now, but I think we can learn a lot. And, you know, sometimes you don't know what's best for you.

"This can only motivate us moving into the NCAA postseason. So you know, it's going to hurt for a little bit, but I think it's going to motivate us, and we're just gonna get back to work."

MATCH NOTES

Virginia was the one seed while NC State was the three seed.

Virginia competed in the ACC Championship final for the third consecutive season.

Martina Genis Salas and Annabelle Xu have won their last six completed matches, sporting a 16-5 record on doubles court two.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers await their seeding for the upcoming NCAA Championship. The selection show will be broadcast Monday, April 27 at 4:30 p.m. on NCAA.com. The first and second rounds are set for May 1-3.

#13 NC State 4, #7 Virginia 0

Singles competition

1. #43 Mia Slama (NCSU) def. #61 Vivian Yang (VA) 7-6 (7-4), 6-2

2. #52 Anna Zyryanova (NCSU) def. #29 Annabelle Xu (VA) 6-3, 6-2

3. #83 Katie Rolls (VA) vs. #53 Gabriella Broadfoot (NCSU) 6-4, 2-6, 1-4 UF

4. #114 Isabelle Lacy (VA) vs. #73 Lavinia Tanasie (NCSU) 6-2, 5-7, 2-2 UF

5. Victoria Osuigwe (NCSU) def. #122 Martina Genis Salas (VA) 6-3, 6-2

6. Melodie Collard (VA) vs. Jasmine Conway (NCSU) 6-4, 6-6 (6-2) UF

Doubles competition

1. #3 Gabriella Broadfoot/Victoria Osuigwe (NCSU) def. #8 Vivian Yang/Melodie Collard (VA) 6-4

2. #27 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. #79 Jasmine Conway/Anna Zyryanova (NCSU) 6-1

3. Mia Slama/Lavinia Tanasie (NCSU) def. Isabelle Lacy/Katie Rolls (VA) 6-4

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (5,2,1)