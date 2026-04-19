Virginia Falls to Wake Forest in ACC Championship Final

CARY, N.C. – The No. 4 Virginia men’s tennis team's (22-4, 12-1 ACC) run in the 2026 ACC Men's Tennis Championship ended with a 4-2 loss to No. 7 Wake Forest (30-3, 12-1) in the final on Sunday (April 19) at the Cary Tennis Park.

The top-seeded Demon Deacons hadn't lost a doubles point all season, and that trend continued Sunday as Wake Forest won on courts one and two to earn a 1-0 lead.

As singles began, that lead promptly expanded to 2-0 with a swift victory on court three for Wake.

No. 1 Dylan Dietrich punched back, downing No. 30 DK Suresh Ekambaram 6-2, 6-4 on the top court to put the Cavaliers on the board. That victory, sealed with an ace, was the first point Wake Forest had lost in the ACC Championship.

Senior Måns Dahlberg finished next, taking down Joaquin Guilleme 6-2, 6-4 on court six to tie the match at 2-2.

Of the three courts remaining, Wake had taken the first sets on all three. However, both No. 124 Jangjun Kim on court four and sophomore Stiles Brockett on court five won their seconds to force pivotal third sets. On court two, No. 15 Keegan Rice battled to take his match to a second-set tiebreaker, but came up just short.

Ultimately, Wake Forest's No. 108 Aryan Shah prevailed on court five, thus ending the Cavaliers' run in Cary.

FROM HEAD COACH ANDRES PEDROSO

"Congrats to Wake Forest. They deserved it. They were a little better than us today. I thought they played great in doubles and in singles. They were just a little better. That was the difference. And we expected it to be a tough match, a great match, and it was.

"So now, total focus on NCAAs. I'm proud of the team. Every guy fought like crazy these last three matches, and we gave ourselves a chance. We just came up a little short. So again, congrats to Wake Forest and hope to see them again in May."

MATCH NOTES

The Cavaliers fell in the final of the ACC Championship for the third consecutive season.

Virginia is 13-7 all-time in ACC Championship finals.

No. 1 Dylan Dietrich has now won his last 12 completed matches and is 19-1 this season.

Måns Dahlberg improves to 13-5.

This was the second meeting of the season between Wake Forest and Virginia. The Demon Deacons won both by a score of 4-2.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers await their seeding for the upcoming NCAA Championship. The selection show will be broadcast Monday, April 27 at 4 p.m. on NCAA.com. The first and second rounds are set for May 1-3.

#7 Wake Forest 4, #4 Virginia 2

Singles competition

1. #1 Dylan Dietrich (VA) def. #30 DK Suresh Ekambaram (WF) 6-2, 6-4

2. #60 Mees Rottgering (WF) def. #15 Keegan Rice (VA) 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)

3. #29 Luca Pow (WF) def. #48 Andres Santamarta Roig (VA) 6-1, 6-0

4. Charlie Robertson (WF) vs. #124 Jangjun Kim (VA) 6-4, 4-6, 4-1 UF

5. #108 Aryan Shah (WF) def. Stiles Brockett (VA) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2

6. Mans Dahlberg (VA) def. Joaquin Guilleme (WF) 6-2, 6-4

Doubles competition

1. #2 Andrew Delgado/DK Suresh Ekambaram (WF) def. #45 Mans Dahlberg/Jangjun Kim (VA) 6-2

2. Mees Rottgering/Kacper Szymkowiak (WF) def. Dylan Dietrich/Andres Santamarta Roig (VA) 6-4

3. Aryan Shah/Luca Pow (WF) vs. Keegan Rice/Stiles Brockett (VA) 5-4 uF

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (3,1,6,2,5)