Galica, Alaimo Earn All-ACC Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia women’s lacrosse juniors Kate Galica and Madison Alaimo were named to the All-ACC Second Team in honors announced Tuesday (April 21) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Galica leads the team in scoring this season with 35 goals (2.18 per game), having tallied the 100th of her career last Thursday against Virginia Tech. The midfielder and draw specialist ranks second in the ACC and 16th in the nation in draws per game (8.44). She is Virginia’s career leader in draw controls (411), ranking fifth on the conference all-time list and sixth among all active NCAA I players. Galica is second in the ACC and 16th in the nation this season in draws per game (8.44)

Alaimo leads the team in assists (40) and points (54). The attacker ranks third in the conference in assists per game (2.50) and 13th in points per game (3.38). She ranks third on the UVA career list for assists with 125.

This is the second straight year the two have earned All-Conference recognition, as they were voted to the first team in 2025. Both were also voted to the 2026 Preseason All-ACC team.