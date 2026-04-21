CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s lacrosse team (8-8, 6-4 ACC) opens play in the 2026 ACC Women’s Lacrosse Championship by facing Syracuse (12-4, 7-3 ACC) on Wednesday, April 22 at 2 p.m. at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
FAN INFO
- The game will be televised nationally on ACC Network
- Live stats are available
- Check out the ACC Tournament Central website for more details including ticket links
MATCH NOTES
- Virginia is the No. 5 seed in the tournament. Syracuse is the No. 4 seed
- The Cavaliers are ranked No. 20 in this week’s IWLCA Coaches Poll. Syracuse in No. 6
- Virginia comes into the game having won its last two games, a 17-14 victory against No. 10 Boston College and a 13-10 win at Virginia Tech
- Syracuse had a 12-game win streak snapped with a 7-4 loss against Boston College in its last game of the regular season
- Virginia and Syracuse faced one another on March 21 in a game played at Scott Stadium, with the Orange coming away with a 6-5 victory
- Virginia has won the ACC title five times, most recently in 2008
- Virginia finished in a three-way tie for fifth place in the ACC standings, earning the No. 5 seed in the tournament by virtue of wins against both of the teams it tied with, BC and Notre Dame
- Virginia has advanced to the semifinals twice in the last four years and has made 20 semifinal appearances in program history
- This is the fourth-straight year the tournament has been held in Charlotte
ON THE HORIZON
- The winner of this game will take on either 1-Seed North Carolina or 8-Seed Duke on Friday, April 24 at 5 p.m.
- The ACC Championship game takes place on Sunday, April 26 at 12 pm
- All games of the tournament will be televised on the ACC Network