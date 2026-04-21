Kymora Johnson Named to All-ACC Academic Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia third-year guard Kymora Johnson has been named to the 2026 All-ACC Academic team as announced by the ACC Tuesday (April 21). The selection marks the third consecutive season in which Johnson has been named to the team.

Johnson averaged 19.5 points, 5.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game in 2025-26 and was one of just three players in NCAA Division I to average at least 19 points and 5.5 assists on the year. In NCAA tournament, Johnson averaged 22 points, 5.7 assists and 6.2 rebounds to guide Virginia to its first Sweet Sixteen appearance in 26 years as UVA became the first team in history to reach the Sweet Sixteen after playing in the First Four.

She set program records for three pointers in a single game (10), single season (103) and career with 231. Her 41 points against Winthrop also marked the second-highest single-game total in program history and her career total of 1,725 points ranks ninth in program history.

Academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team include a minimum 3.0 grade point average for the previous two semesters and a 3.0 cumulative GPA for one’s academic career, along with being enrolled at the institution for at least one year and classified as an undergraduate student. In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s athletic contests.