No. 10 Virginia Set to Host Liberty in Midweek Action

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – To close out a mid-April five-game homestand, the No. 10 Virginia baseball team (28-13) will welcome the Liberty Flames to Disharoon Park on Wednesday night (April 22).

HOW TO FOLLOW

Watch: ACCNX

Listen: WINA (98.9 FM/1090 AM)

Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com

Probable Starting Pitchers:

WEDNESDAY – 6 PM

Liberty: TBA

Virginia: TBA

LEADING OFF

Entering the midweek, Virginia is averaging 8.5 runs per game, which ranks 22nd in the country and fourth in the league behind Georgia Tech, Miami and Pittsburgh. Overall, UVA has scored the 13th-most runs in the country at 350.

UVA’s 68 home runs have powered the power surge through the first 41 games of the season. The 73 blasts rank 13th nationally and third in the ACC. In 2025, the Cavaliers only hit 69 home runs as a team.