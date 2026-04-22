Cavaliers Set to Compete at The Penn Relays and Charlotte Invitational

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field program is set to compete at the prestigious Penn Relays at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Thursday (April 23) through Saturday (April 25) and the Charlotte Invitational at the Irwin Belk Track and Field Centerin in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday (April 25).



How to Follow

The Penn Relays will be streamed on Flo Track with subscription. Links to the live stats and the overall meet schedules are available at VirginiaSports.com. Updates will also be posted to the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).

Meet Details:

Penn Relays April 23-25

Schedule + Live Results

Live Stream



Charlotte Invitational April 25

Schedule

Live Results



On the Horizon

The Cavaliers will return home to host the 2026 Virginia High Performance at Lannigan Field in Charlottesville, Va. on Thursday through Saturday, April 30-May 2.