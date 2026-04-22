Seventh-Inning Rally Upends No. 23 Virginia Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.– A four-run seventh-inning rally upended the No. 23 Virginia softball team (33-12) at Palmer Park on Tuesday (April 21) as the Cavaliers fell to JMU (22-22) by a score of 9-7.



HOW IT HAPPENED

JMU got on the board quickly with the first three batters reaching on a single, a hit batter and another single to get the first run home. A three-run home run then took the lead to 4-0 in favor of the Dukes.



Virginia chipped away at the lead, pushing two runs home in the first inning on an RBI single from Macee Eaton and a double from Reagan Hickey. The Hoos added a third run in the third inning with another RBI single from Reagan Hickey, making it a one-run game.



The Cavaliers took the lead in the fourth inning, pushing four runs home. It started with a throwing error on a sac bunt that allowed Jaiden Griffith to score from first. After Hannah Tober drew a walk, Hylton homered to put the Hoos on top. Eaton then hit a solo shot to give Virginia the 7-4 advantage.



Another home run for the Dukes in the fifth cut the lead to two in the fifth. JMU then put together the four-run rally in the seventh, playing station-to-station with singles and a couple of free bases to take a 9-7 lead and claim the victory.



Eden Bigham (12-4) took the loss in relief, allowing four runs on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts in 2.0 innings of work.



Allie Braly (2-1) picked up the win, working the final 3.1 innings without allowing a hit and only walking one as her team rallied for the win.



NOTING THE HOOS