Seventh-Inning Rally Upends No. 23 Virginia Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.– A four-run seventh-inning rally upended the No. 23 Virginia softball team (33-12) at Palmer Park on Tuesday (April 21) as the Cavaliers fell to JMU (22-22) by a score of 9-7.
HOW IT HAPPENED
JMU got on the board quickly with the first three batters reaching on a single, a hit batter and another single to get the first run home. A three-run home run then took the lead to 4-0 in favor of the Dukes.
Virginia chipped away at the lead, pushing two runs home in the first inning on an RBI single from Macee Eaton and a double from Reagan Hickey. The Hoos added a third run in the third inning with another RBI single from Reagan Hickey, making it a one-run game.
The Cavaliers took the lead in the fourth inning, pushing four runs home. It started with a throwing error on a sac bunt that allowed Jaiden Griffith to score from first. After Hannah Tober drew a walk, Hylton homered to put the Hoos on top. Eaton then hit a solo shot to give Virginia the 7-4 advantage.
That was a blast!— Virginia Softball (@UVASoftball) April 21, 2026
Jade Hylton puts the Hoos on top with her shot 268 feet to left center!
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Another home run for the Dukes in the fifth cut the lead to two in the fifth. JMU then put together the four-run rally in the seventh, playing station-to-station with singles and a couple of free bases to take a 9-7 lead and claim the victory.
Eden Bigham (12-4) took the loss in relief, allowing four runs on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts in 2.0 innings of work.
Allie Braly (2-1) picked up the win, working the final 3.1 innings without allowing a hit and only walking one as her team rallied for the win.
NOTING THE HOOS
- Jade Hylton’s home run was her 51st of her career and she has homered in consecutive games.
- Macee Eaton’s two RBI on the night puts her tied for second on the single-season list with 58. She is five shy of matching her program record of 63 RBI in a season set last year.
- Hylton and Eaton went back-to-back with home runs, marking the third time this season the Virginia batters have delivered back-to-back home runs in a game.
Macee Eaton makes it back-to-back jacks for the Hoos!— Virginia Softball (@UVASoftball) April 21, 2026
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FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN
“We got punched in the face in the first inning and I loved how we responded. We took the lead and responded to some of the adversity we’ve been working ourselves through. Courtney Layne came in out of the pen and shut their offense down and kept them off balance. It’s heartbreaking. We feel it with the players and didn’t anticipate that happening. I’m proud of the fight. I know what they’re bringing. Our staff knows what they do every day. We’re proud of their character and who they are as women. I’m grateful to go to battle with them every day. I’m proud of the effort. It didn’t fall our way. We’re going to keep scratching and clawing.”
UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS
Virginia continues to play at home this weekend, hosting NC State in the final home series of the regular season. First pitch for Friday’s series opener is set for 6 p.m. It will be Alumni Weekend for the Hoos and the Cavaliers will celebrate Senior Day on Sunday (April 26).