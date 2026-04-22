Top-seeded Virginia Set for ACC Championships on Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men's golf team will go into the 2026 ACC Championship as the top seed. The three-day, 54-hole stroke play portion commences on Thursday (April 22) with the top eight teams advancing to match play on Sunday (April 26).

Live Coverage: https://scoreboard.clippd.com/tournaments/239965/scoring/team

Televsion Coverage: The semifinals and finals of the ACC Men’s Golf Championship match play will be televised live on ACCNX beginning on Sunday, April 26 at approximately at 2 p.m. ET and concluding on Monday, April 27 at 10 a.m. ET. Ryan Burr (play-by-play) and Steve Scott (analyst) will provide the call. A championship recap show will air May 10 at 11 a.m. on ACCN.

Format – Teams will play three rounds of stroke play, 18 holes each day (Thursday-Saturday) before the top eight teams advance to match play. Both the match play quarterfinals and and semifinals will be played on Sunday (April 26) with the match play final set for Monday (April 27).

2026 ACC Men’s Golf Championship Seeds (Scoreboard Rankings as of April 15)

Seed 1: Virginia (2)

Seed 2: North Carolina (9)

Seed 3: Stanford (17)

Seed 4: Georgia Tech (21)

Seed 5: Florida State (24)

Seed 6: Duke (26)

Seed 7: Notre Dame (28)

Seed 8: Wake Forest (31)

Seed 9: Clemson (32)

Seed 10: Louisville (35)

Seed 11: SMU (47)

Seed 12: NC State (57)

Seed 13: California (59)

Seed 14: Virginia Tech (119)

Seed 15: Boston College (178)

Cavalier Lineup

Ben James

Paul Chang

Bryan Lee

Josh Duangmanee

Michael Lee

The Course

Shark’s Tooth Golf Course (Par 72, 7,246 yards), Naples, Fla.

Tucked among the oaks and pines of a coastal sanctuary along the shores of the largest dune lake in Florida, Lake Powell, Shark’s Tooth Golf Course benefits from mature trees, undulating greens and deep bunkers. Available to exclusively for Watersound Club Members and their guests, the Greg Norman-designed course’s 18-holes feature a mix of pine forest and lake views.

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash

The Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, originally called the Commonwealth Challenge (2005-2007), has been a part of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry since 2014. It is an all-sports points-based program with the Commonwealth Clash trophy presented to the winning school each year for its dominance in head-to-head competitions. The ACC Championship finish will determine the point at stake for men’s golf between the two programs.