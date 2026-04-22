Trio of Cavaliers Land On National Semifinalist Lists

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Three members of the No. 10 Virginia baseball team were named national award semifinalists on Wednesday (April 22).

The selections are headlined by Lucas Hartman on the National Pitcher of the Year and Stopper of the Year lists. Tyler Kapa joins Hartman on the Stopper of the Year list, while Eric Becker landed on the Brooks Wallace Award list for top shortstop in the country.

Hartman has been sensational since arriving on Grounds as a graduate student. On the season, he is 8-0 with a 2.49 ERA and 49 strikeouts across 47 innings pitched in 23 relief appearances. Entering Wednesday’s midweek, Hartman’s eight wins lead the ACC and rank second nationally.

To round out the graduate student duo in the back end of the Virginia bullpen, Tyler Kapa is 1-2 with a 1.54 ERA and 28 strikeouts across 23.1 innings in 17 relief appearances. Kapa’s nine saves on the year lead all ACC bullpen arms and are good enough to rank fifth nationally.

In 38 games this season, Becker is batting .318 (48-for-151) with seven home runs and 38 RBIs. The junior leads all Cavalier batters in runs scored (47) and doubles (13).