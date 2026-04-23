Cavaliers Rally to Beat Liberty on Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In the final contest of a four-game homestand, the No. 10 Virginia baseball team (29-13) finished off the season sweep of the Liberty Flames (29-11) with a 5-4 victory on Wednesday night (April 22) at Disharoon Park.

Liberty jumped out to a 3-0 lead after four and a half innings played before Virginia plated the final four runs of the contest, including a two-out two-run single off the bat of Noah Murray in the sixth that proved to be the game-winner.

In his first midweek start of the season, Max Stammel tossed 3.2 innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts. Freshman Thomas Stewart picked up his first collegiate win by throwing a scoreless sixth inning in relief.

On an evening where offense was hard to come by, the Virginia duo of Murray and Jake Weatherspoon combined to drive in three of the five Cavalier runs.