Cavaliers Tied for Eighth After First Round

PANAMA CITY, FLA. – No. 2 Virginia turned in a 3-over, 291 in the first round of competition at the ACC Men’s Golf Championship played at Shark’s Tooth Golf Course. The top eight teams after the three-day, 54-hole stroke play competition advance to match play.

Senior Ben James was the only Cavalier under par on the day and posted a 2-under 70. He was 2-under on the front nine before his only bogey of the day on the 11th hole. He rolled in another birdie on No. 17 to get back to 2-under and finished the first day in a tie for ninth on the individual leaderboard.

James is four strokes behind the 18-hole leader, William Sides (SMU), who was a co-medalist with UVA’s Paul Chang at the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial earlier this month. James was one of 20 players in the 75-man field that was under par on day one.

With two co-medalist finishes in the final two regular season tournaments, Chang began his postseason with birdies in two of the first three holes but his card featured a total of four bogeys. The graduate student was 1-over after the first 18 holes with a 73. His streaks of five-straight rounds in the 60s and 10 consecutive rounds of par or better came to an end.

Freshman Michael Lee and junior Josh Duangmanee carded 2-over 74s on Day one to round out the Cavalier scoring.

UP NEXT

Round two of the 54-hole stroke play competition is slated to begin on Friday (April 24) at 9 a.m. ET. Michael Lee will be the first Cavalier to tee off at 10:50 a.m. and will start on the 10th hole.

LEADERBOARD

PL. TEAM RD 1 TO PAR 1. Stanford 275 -13 2. Wake Forest 285 -3 3. North Carolina 286 -2 4. Georgia Tech 287 -1 5. SMU 288 E 6. NC State 289 +1 7. Louisville 290 +2 T8. Clemson 291 +3 T8. Virginia 291 +3 T8. Florida State 291 +3 11. California 294 +6 12 Duke 296 +8 13. Notre Dame 299 +11 14. Virginia Tech 305 +17 15. Boston College 310 +22

VIRGINIA