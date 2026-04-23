Cavaliers Tied for Eighth After First Round

PANAMA CITY, FLA. – No. 2 Virginia turned in a 3-over, 291 in the first round of competition at the ACC Men’s Golf Championship played at Shark’s Tooth Golf Course. The top eight teams after the three-day, 54-hole stroke play competition advance to match play.
Senior Ben James was the only Cavalier under par on the day and posted a 2-under 70. He was 2-under on the front nine before his only bogey of the day on the 11th hole. He rolled in another birdie on No. 17 to get back to 2-under and finished the first day in a tie for ninth on the individual leaderboard.
James is four strokes behind the 18-hole leader, William Sides (SMU), who was a co-medalist with UVA’s Paul Chang at the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial earlier this month. James was one of 20 players in the 75-man field that was under par on day one.
With two co-medalist finishes in the final two regular season tournaments, Chang began his postseason with birdies in two of the first three holes but his card featured a total of four bogeys. The graduate student was 1-over after the first 18 holes with a 73. His streaks of five-straight rounds in the 60s and 10 consecutive rounds of par or better came to an end.
Freshman Michael Lee and junior Josh Duangmanee carded 2-over 74s on Day one to round out the Cavalier scoring.
UP NEXT
Round two of the 54-hole stroke play competition is slated to begin on Friday (April 24) at 9 a.m. ET. Michael Lee will be the first Cavalier to tee off at 10:50 a.m. and will start on the 10th hole.
LEADERBOARD
|
PL.
|
TEAM
|
RD 1
|
TO PAR
|
1.
|
Stanford
|
275
|
-13
|
2.
|
Wake Forest
|
285
|
-3
|
3.
|
North Carolina
|
286
|
-2
|
4.
|
Georgia Tech
|
287
|
-1
|
5.
|
SMU
|
288
|
E
|
6.
|
NC State
|
289
|
+1
|
7.
|
Louisville
|
290
|
+2
|
T8.
|
Clemson
|
291
|
+3
|
T8.
|
Virginia
|
291
|
+3
|
T8.
|
Florida State
|
291
|
+3
|
11.
|
California
|
294
|
+6
|
12
|
Duke
|
296
|
+8
|
13.
|
Notre Dame
|
299
|
+11
|
14.
|
Virginia Tech
|
305
|
+17
|
15.
|
Boston College
|
310
|
+22
VIRGINIA
|
PL.
|
PLAYER
|
RD 1
|
TO PAR
|
T9.
|
70
|
-2
|
T27.
|
73
|
+1
|
T35.
|
73
|
+2
|
T35.
|
74
|
+2
|
T60.
|
77
|
+5