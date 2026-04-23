Cavaliers Tied for Eighth After First RoundCavaliers Tied for Eighth After First Round

Cavaliers Tied for Eighth After First Round

by Scott Fitzgerald

PANAMA CITY, FLA. – No. 2 Virginia turned in a 3-over, 291 in the first round of competition at the ACC Men’s Golf Championship played at Shark’s Tooth Golf Course. The top eight teams after the three-day, 54-hole stroke play competition advance to match play.

Senior Ben James was the only Cavalier under par on the day and posted a 2-under 70. He was 2-under on the front nine before his only bogey of the day on the 11th hole. He rolled in another birdie on No. 17 to get back to 2-under and finished the first day in a tie for ninth on the individual leaderboard.

James is four strokes behind the 18-hole leader, William Sides (SMU), who was a co-medalist with UVA’s Paul Chang at the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial earlier this month. James was one of 20 players in the 75-man field that was under par on day one.

With two co-medalist finishes in the final two regular season tournaments, Chang began his postseason with birdies in two of the first three holes but his card featured a total of four bogeys. The graduate student was 1-over after the first 18 holes with a 73. His streaks of five-straight rounds in the 60s and 10 consecutive rounds of par or better came to an end.

Freshman Michael Lee and junior Josh Duangmanee carded 2-over 74s on Day one to round out the Cavalier scoring.

UP NEXT

Round two of the 54-hole stroke play competition is slated to begin on Friday (April 24) at 9 a.m. ET. Michael Lee will be the first Cavalier to tee off at 10:50 a.m. and will start on the 10th hole.

LEADERBOARD 

PL.

TEAM

RD 1

TO PAR

1.

Stanford

275

-13

2.

Wake Forest

285

-3

3.

North Carolina

286

-2

4.

Georgia Tech

287

-1

5.

SMU

288

E

6.

NC State

289

+1

7.

Louisville

290

+2

T8.

Clemson

291

+3

T8.

Virginia

291

+3

T8.

Florida State

291

+3

11.

California

294

+6

12

Duke

296

+8

13.

Notre Dame

299

+11

14.

Virginia Tech

305

+17

15.

Boston College

310

+22

VIRGINIA 

PL.

PLAYER

RD 1

TO PAR

T9.

Ben James

70

-2

T27.

Paul Chang

73

+1

T35.

Michael Lee

73

+2

T35.

Josh Duangmanee

74

+2

T60.

Bryan Lee

77

+5

 

 