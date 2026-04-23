Dylan Dietrich Named ACC Player of the Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia men’s tennis junior Dylan Dietrich has been named the ACC Men’s Tennis Player of the Year in honors announced Thursday (April 23) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Additionally, Dietrich and sophomore Keegan Rice were named to the All-ACC First Team for singles with freshman Andres Santamarta Roig earning third-team honors.

Dietrich appeared twice in the doubles awards, earning first-team honors with senior Måns Dahlberg and third-team honors with sophomore Stiles Brockett.

Dietrich currently sits atop the ITA singles rankings following a regular season campaign that saw him earn a 9-0 mark in conference singles matches, as well as a 19-1 record in the greater dual match season. He went 5-3 in ACC doubles play and was a three-time ACC Player of the Week.

Dietrich is the seventh player in program history to earn Player of the Year honors, joining Brian Vahaly (2000, 2001), Somdev Devvarman (2008), Jarmere Jenkins (2012), Alex Domijan (2014), Carl Soderlund (2019, 2021) and Inaki Montes (2022).

Rice earned his first All-ACC singles honor. He led the Cavaliers in conference singles victories with a 10-0 record, going 16-2 overall this season.

Santamarta Roig also earned his first All-ACC singles honor. Like Dietrich and Rice, he was undefeated in conference singles play, posting an 8-0 mark. A January addition, Santamarta Roig went 14-4 this season with three ranked wins.

As a doubles team, Dietrich and Dahlberg went 12-0 in the fall en route to being crowned the NCAA Doubles Champions. The pair picked up one dual match victory together to improve their record to 13-0 and are currently ranked No. 12 in the ITA doubles rankings.

Dietrich and Brockett were 9-4 this season playing on doubles courts one and two with four ranked wins.

All-ACC honors are determined by a vote of the league’s head coaches.

2025-26 ACC Men’s Tennis Annual Awards

Player of the Year: Dylan Dietrich, Virginia

Freshman of the Year: Mees Rottgering, Wake Forest

Coach of the Year: Tony Bresky, Wake Forest

All-ACC Singles:

First Team

Viktor Markov, Clemson

Cooper Williams, Duke

Sebastian Dominko, Notre Dame

Trevor Svajda, SMU

Dylan Dietrich, Virginia

Keegan Rice, Virginia



Second Team

Fryderyk Lechno-Wasiutynski, California

Pedro Rodenas, Duke

Martin Borisiouk, NC State

Alex Razeghi, Stanford

Luca Pow, Wake Forest

Mees Rottgering, Wake Forest

Third Team

Christophe Clement, Georgia Tech

Antonio Prat, Miami

Nacho Serra Sanchez, Miami

Chris Xu, North Carolina

Perry Gregg, Notre Dame

Andres Santamarta Roig, Virginia

DK Suresh Ekambaram, Wake Forest

All-ACC Doubles:

First Team

Cooper Williams & Pedro Rodenas, Duke

Dylan Dietrich & Mans Dahlberg, Virginia

DK Suresh Ekambaram & Andrew Delgado, Wake Forest

Second Team

Viktor Markov & Noa Vukadin, Clemson

Martin Borisiouk & Jules Leroux, NC State

Alex Chang & Alex Razeghi, Stanford

Third Team

Sebastian Dominko & Perry Gregg, Notre Dame

Dylan Dietrich & Stiles Brockett, Virginia

Mees Rottgering & Kacper Szymkowiak, Wake Forest