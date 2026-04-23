Dylan Dietrich Named ACC Player of the Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia men’s tennis junior Dylan Dietrich has been named the ACC Men’s Tennis Player of the Year in honors announced Thursday (April 23) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Additionally, Dietrich and sophomore Keegan Rice were named to the All-ACC First Team for singles with freshman Andres Santamarta Roig earning third-team honors.
Dietrich appeared twice in the doubles awards, earning first-team honors with senior Måns Dahlberg and third-team honors with sophomore Stiles Brockett.
Dietrich currently sits atop the ITA singles rankings following a regular season campaign that saw him earn a 9-0 mark in conference singles matches, as well as a 19-1 record in the greater dual match season. He went 5-3 in ACC doubles play and was a three-time ACC Player of the Week.
Dietrich is the seventh player in program history to earn Player of the Year honors, joining Brian Vahaly (2000, 2001), Somdev Devvarman (2008), Jarmere Jenkins (2012), Alex Domijan (2014), Carl Soderlund (2019, 2021) and Inaki Montes (2022).
Rice earned his first All-ACC singles honor. He led the Cavaliers in conference singles victories with a 10-0 record, going 16-2 overall this season.
Santamarta Roig also earned his first All-ACC singles honor. Like Dietrich and Rice, he was undefeated in conference singles play, posting an 8-0 mark. A January addition, Santamarta Roig went 14-4 this season with three ranked wins.
As a doubles team, Dietrich and Dahlberg went 12-0 in the fall en route to being crowned the NCAA Doubles Champions. The pair picked up one dual match victory together to improve their record to 13-0 and are currently ranked No. 12 in the ITA doubles rankings.
Dietrich and Brockett were 9-4 this season playing on doubles courts one and two with four ranked wins.
All-ACC honors are determined by a vote of the league’s head coaches.
2025-26 ACC Men’s Tennis Annual Awards
Player of the Year: Dylan Dietrich, Virginia
Freshman of the Year: Mees Rottgering, Wake Forest
Coach of the Year: Tony Bresky, Wake Forest
All-ACC Singles:
First Team
Viktor Markov, Clemson
Cooper Williams, Duke
Sebastian Dominko, Notre Dame
Trevor Svajda, SMU
Dylan Dietrich, Virginia
Keegan Rice, Virginia
Second Team
Fryderyk Lechno-Wasiutynski, California
Pedro Rodenas, Duke
Martin Borisiouk, NC State
Alex Razeghi, Stanford
Luca Pow, Wake Forest
Mees Rottgering, Wake Forest
Third Team
Christophe Clement, Georgia Tech
Antonio Prat, Miami
Nacho Serra Sanchez, Miami
Chris Xu, North Carolina
Perry Gregg, Notre Dame
Andres Santamarta Roig, Virginia
DK Suresh Ekambaram, Wake Forest
All-ACC Doubles:
First Team
Cooper Williams & Pedro Rodenas, Duke
Dylan Dietrich & Mans Dahlberg, Virginia
DK Suresh Ekambaram & Andrew Delgado, Wake Forest
Second Team
Viktor Markov & Noa Vukadin, Clemson
Martin Borisiouk & Jules Leroux, NC State
Alex Chang & Alex Razeghi, Stanford
Third Team
Sebastian Dominko & Perry Gregg, Notre Dame
Dylan Dietrich & Stiles Brockett, Virginia
Mees Rottgering & Kacper Szymkowiak, Wake Forest