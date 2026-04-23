Four Cavaliers Earn All-ACC Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Two Virginia singles players and two doubles pairings earned All-ACC recognition as announced Thursday (April 23) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Senior Annabelle Xu and junior Vivian Yang were named to the All-ACC Second Team for singles. Yang and fifth-year Melodie Collard were named to the All-ACC First Team for doubles and Xu and sophomore Martina Genis Salas earned third-team honors.

This is Xu's third All-ACC singles honor, as she was named to the first team in 2024 and the third team in 2025. She finished the spring with a 10-6 record, including a 5-2 mark in ACC play, with seven ranked wins playing primarily on court two. Xu was named ACC Player of the Week for the second time in her career on March 31.

Yang, a transfer from Peppperdine, earns her first All-ACC singles honor. She posted a 6-4 mark in conference play with a 9-11 overall record this season and was named ACC Player of the Week on March 16. While at Pepperdine, she was named to the All-WCC Singles First Team in 2025.

Yang and Collard led the Cavaliers with an 18-7 record on the top doubles court this spring, including an 8-3 mark in ACC play. The pair was named ACC Doubles Team of the Week on April 14 and sat as high as No. 3 in the ITA doubles rankings. This is Collard's third consecutive season being named to the All-ACC First Team for doubles.

Xu and Genis Salas, the No. 26 tandem in the ITA doubles rankings, went 16-5 on doubles court two with an 8-3 conference record. This is both of their first conference doubles recognition.

2025-26 ACC Women's Tennis Annual Awards

Player of the Year: Reese Brantmeier, North Carolina

Freshman of the Year: Amelie Van Impe, SMU

Coach of the Year: Simon Earnshaw, NC State

All-ACC Singles:

First Team

Berta Passola Folch, California

Irina Balus, Duke

Mia Slama, NC State

Reese Brantmeier, North Carolina

Amelie Van Impe, SMU

Monika Ekstrand, Stanford



Second Team

Raquel Gonzalez, Miami

Anna Zyryanova, NC State

Oby Kajuru, North Carolina

Tatum Evans, North Carolina

Annabelle Xu, Virginia

Vivian Yang, Virginia

Third Team

Johanne Svendsen, California

Rinon Okuwaki, Clemson

Aspen Schuman, Duke

Alejandra Cruz, Georgia Tech

Gabriella Broadfoot, NC State

Bianca Molnar, Notre Dame

Alyssa Ahn, Stanford

All-ACC Doubles:

First Team

Reese Brantmeier & Alanis Hamilton, North Carolina

Victoria Osuigwe & Gabriella Broadfoot, NC State

Melodie Collard & Vivian Yang, Virginia



Second Team

Shavit Kimchi & Irina Balus, Duke

Oby Kajuru & Susanna Maltby, North Carolina

Amelie Van Impe & Caroline McGinley, SMU

Third Team

Bianca Molnar & Bojana Pozder, Notre Dame

Annabelle Xu & Martina Genis Salas, Virginia

Arina Gamretkaia & Özlem Uslu, Virginia Tech