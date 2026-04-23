Four Cavaliers Earn All-ACC Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Two Virginia singles players and two doubles pairings earned All-ACC recognition as announced Thursday (April 23) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Senior Annabelle Xu and junior Vivian Yang were named to the All-ACC Second Team for singles. Yang and fifth-year Melodie Collard were named to the All-ACC First Team for doubles and Xu and sophomore Martina Genis Salas earned third-team honors.
This is Xu's third All-ACC singles honor, as she was named to the first team in 2024 and the third team in 2025. She finished the spring with a 10-6 record, including a 5-2 mark in ACC play, with seven ranked wins playing primarily on court two. Xu was named ACC Player of the Week for the second time in her career on March 31.
Yang, a transfer from Peppperdine, earns her first All-ACC singles honor. She posted a 6-4 mark in conference play with a 9-11 overall record this season and was named ACC Player of the Week on March 16. While at Pepperdine, she was named to the All-WCC Singles First Team in 2025.
Yang and Collard led the Cavaliers with an 18-7 record on the top doubles court this spring, including an 8-3 mark in ACC play. The pair was named ACC Doubles Team of the Week on April 14 and sat as high as No. 3 in the ITA doubles rankings. This is Collard's third consecutive season being named to the All-ACC First Team for doubles.
Xu and Genis Salas, the No. 26 tandem in the ITA doubles rankings, went 16-5 on doubles court two with an 8-3 conference record. This is both of their first conference doubles recognition.
2025-26 ACC Women's Tennis Annual Awards
Player of the Year: Reese Brantmeier, North Carolina
Freshman of the Year: Amelie Van Impe, SMU
Coach of the Year: Simon Earnshaw, NC State
All-ACC Singles:
First Team
Berta Passola Folch, California
Irina Balus, Duke
Mia Slama, NC State
Reese Brantmeier, North Carolina
Amelie Van Impe, SMU
Monika Ekstrand, Stanford
Second Team
Raquel Gonzalez, Miami
Anna Zyryanova, NC State
Oby Kajuru, North Carolina
Tatum Evans, North Carolina
Annabelle Xu, Virginia
Vivian Yang, Virginia
Third Team
Johanne Svendsen, California
Rinon Okuwaki, Clemson
Aspen Schuman, Duke
Alejandra Cruz, Georgia Tech
Gabriella Broadfoot, NC State
Bianca Molnar, Notre Dame
Alyssa Ahn, Stanford
All-ACC Doubles:
First Team
Reese Brantmeier & Alanis Hamilton, North Carolina
Victoria Osuigwe & Gabriella Broadfoot, NC State
Melodie Collard & Vivian Yang, Virginia
Second Team
Shavit Kimchi & Irina Balus, Duke
Oby Kajuru & Susanna Maltby, North Carolina
Amelie Van Impe & Caroline McGinley, SMU
Third Team
Bianca Molnar & Bojana Pozder, Notre Dame
Annabelle Xu & Martina Genis Salas, Virginia
Arina Gamretkaia & Özlem Uslu, Virginia Tech