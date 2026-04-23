No. 10 Virginia Head North for Weekend with Pittsburgh

Virginia bookended its four-game road swing with a pair of wins over Maryland in Fredericksburg and Boston College in the weekend series finale.

During UVA’s annual contest with Maryland at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, UVA picked up its ninth comeback victory of the year while also collecting its fifth run-rule victory of the season.

After dropping the first two games of the weekend series at Boston College, the Cavaliers notched a 3-1 victory to salvage the weekend. The win was UVA’s 10th comeback victory of the season and the first win of the year when Virginia trailed in the seventh inning or later.