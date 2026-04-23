No. 12 Virginia Hosts Drexel Friday for Regular-Season Finale, Senior DayNo. 12 Virginia Hosts Drexel Friday for Regular-Season Finale, Senior Day

No. 12 Virginia Hosts Drexel Friday for Regular-Season Finale, Senior Day

Opening faceoff from Klöckner Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m. on ACC Network and WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — No. 12 Virginia (7-6) concludes regular-season play Friday (April 24) in a 2:30 p.m. matinee against Drexel (9-4) at Klöckner Stadium. 

Prior to the start of Friday's contest, the Cavaliers will honor their fourth-year and graduate student-athletes in a Senior Day ceremony. 

Friday's game is also dedicated to the University of Virginia Gordie Center, whose mission is to end hazing and substance misuse among college and high school students nationwide. 

A WIN FOR THE CAVALIERS WOULD... 

  • Assure UVA of a winning record in regular-season play this year. 
  • Improve UVA’s record to 19-1 in the all-time series and extend its winning streak against Drexel to 13 consecutive games. 
  • Snap a two-game UVA skid. 

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SERIES HISTORY 

  • The Cavaliers lead the all-time series with Drexel, 18-1, including a 9-1 record at Klöckner Stadium. 
  • The inaugural matchup was held in 1947, Virginia's first season after World War II. 
  • The next meeting took place 55 years later as the two teams squared off in the regular season each year from 2002-18. 
  • The Dragons' only win of the series was in 2007 in an 11-10 decision in Charlottesville. 
  • Including the 2007 contest, there have been four one-goal games in the series. 
  • The last time the two teams met was during the 2024 regular season, when then-No. 4 Virginia earned a 14-4 win at Klöckner Stadium, notching a program-record 19 caused turnovers and holding Drexel scoreless over the final 37:20. 
  • The Dragons’ four goals scored in the 2024 meeting is the second fewest by a UVA opponent in a game under head coach Lars Tiffany. 
  • In 2013, the Cavaliers were victorious in the only overtime meeting between the two teams. The Dragons tied the game with 10 seconds remaining in regulation, but UVA won it 11 seconds into overtime after Nick O'Reilly dished out his sixth assist of the day to Matt White, who buried the game-winning goal. 
  • The 1986 tournament was notable because for the first time in nine seasons Johns Hopkins was not in the championship game, having been upset in overtime by UNC in the semifinals. 
  • Dating back to 1964, UVA has faced UNC every year except for 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the remainder of the season before conference play began. 

SCOUTING THE DRAGONS 

  • Drexel has won five of its last six games and enters Friday's contest on a three-game win streak. 
  • With a 5-1 record in against conference opponents this season, the Dragons have locked up the No. 2 seed in next weekend's CAA Tournament. DU was predicted to finish third in the CAA preseason poll. 
  • Drexel's most recent win was a 17-13 road decision last Saturday over Stony Brook, which also hosted and fell 19-7 to the Cavaliers on Feb. 21. 
  • The Dragons are led by junior goaltender Brendan Donnelly, who became their starter at the beginning of CAA play in 2025. He currently leads the CAA and is 12th nationally in goals-against average (9.42) and is second in the conference in save percentage (.536). 
  • Offensively, DU is led by Alexandria native Witt Crawford and Alec Tulio. Crawford has 49 points on 33 goals and 16 assists, while Tulio has 43 points on 31 goals and 12 assists. 
  • Stephen Boyle is in his second season as Drexel head coach. A former standout at Johns Hopkins, Boyle led the Dragons to the CAA championship game in 2025, his first season as a head coach. 
  • From 2012-14, Boyle served as an assistant coach under Tiffany at Brown, where he primarily coached the Bears' attackmen and offensive midfielders. 

LAST TIME OUT 

  • In the waning seconds of regulation, McCabe Millon (2g, 2a) found Ryan Duenkel (2g, 1a), who buried a left-handed shot from the opposite wing with one second left to force overtime in Virginia’s ACC finale against then-No. 3 North Carolina at Klöckner Stadium last Saturday afternoon (April 18). 
  • But the celebration for No. 11 Virginia was short-lived. After UVA faceoff specialist Griff Meyer (6-14 FO) was whistled for kicking the crosse of UNC’s Brady Wambach (23-33 FO) and Cavalier goalie Jake Marek (14 saves) turned away the first shot of overtime, UNC’s James Matan corralled the rebound and scored his only goal of the afternoon to seal a 16-15 win for the Tar Heels. 
  • Under hot and sunny conditions, more than 5,000 fans were in attendance for a game that was as close as could be – at least toward the end. UVA trailed by four goals [15-11] with under 5:30 to play, but Duenkel’s last-second goal capped a 4-0 UVA run that came late in the fourth quarter. 
  • Virginia attackman Brendan Millon (3g, 3a) notched a team-high six points. In addition to both Millon brothers Ryan Colsey (3g) also stood out for the Hoos. 
  • Marek dazzled in net after facing an onslaught of 52 shots by the Tar Heels. 
  • UVA scored the first three goals of the game, but then UNC ignited a 7-0 run in the first half – highlighted by four consecutive man-up strikes – after the Cavaliers were flagged for two non-releasable personal fouls. 
  • North Carolina’s Brady Wambach, one of the nation’s top faceoff specialists, dominated the faceoff X. He took all of the game’s 33 draws, winning 23 of them. UNC attackman Owen Duffy (3g, 5a) notched a game-high eight points. 

MILLON BROTHERS ARE NATION'S BEST TANDEM 

  • For games played through April 22, McCabe Millon leads the ACC in both assists (3.08) and points (4.85), good for second and seventh among all Division I players.  
  • McCabe's younger brother Brendan Millon is third in the ACC in assists (2.62) and second points (4.77), good for seventh and ninth, respectively, among all DI players. 
  • Brendan Millon also leads all Division I freshmen in both assists and points. 
  • After being named to its preseason watch list, McCabe Millon was named one of 25 nominees for the Tewaaraton Award, given annually to the top player in college lacrosse. 
  • McCabe Millon has notched at least four points in all but two games this season. He achieved career highs in both points (9) and assists (5) in UVA's season opener, a 19-14 win over Colgate (Feb. 8). 
  • During UVA's most recent four-game win streak, Brendan Millon averaged 6.0 points per game, including 4.0 assists per game. Against ACC opponents, he averaged 4.5 points per game, including six in games at then-No. 7 Duke and against then-No. 3 North Carolina. 
  • Brendan Millon has tallied at least five assists in three games this year, all of which were UVA wins. He had five helpers in his collegiate debut against Colgate (Feb. 8) and on the road against then-No. 7 Duke (April 4). 
  • Against Dartmouth, he tallied a whopping 10 points on four goals and a career-high six assists. He's the only Division I freshmen to tally at least 10 points in a game this season and one of only eight players overall (for games played through April 14). 

HOOS IN THE NATIONAL STATISTICAL RANKINGS 

  • For games played through April 22, UVA is second nationally in assists (9.31/gm), third in points (23.23/gm), fourth in caused turnovers (11.08/gm) and ground balls (37.46/gm), eighth in scoring offense (13.92/gm) and 11th shooting percentage (.330). 
  • Truitt Sunderland (2.85/gm) leads the ACC and is tied for the 11th nationally in goals and tied for 30th in man-up goals (4). 

ON THE HORIZON 

  • The Cavaliers travel to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the ACC Tournament. 
  • In its third edition since returning in 2024, the four-team, single-elimination event will be held May 1 and 3 at American Legion Memorial Stadium. 
  • Virginia’s seed and semifinal game start time will be determined following the results of Saturday’s pair of ACC matchups. 