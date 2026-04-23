No. 12 Virginia Hosts Drexel Friday for Regular-Season Finale, Senior Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — No. 12 Virginia (7-6) concludes regular-season play Friday (April 24) in a 2:30 p.m. matinee against Drexel (9-4) at Klöckner Stadium.

Prior to the start of Friday's contest, the Cavaliers will honor their fourth-year and graduate student-athletes in a Senior Day ceremony.

Friday's game is also dedicated to the University of Virginia Gordie Center, whose mission is to end hazing and substance misuse among college and high school students nationwide.

A WIN FOR THE CAVALIERS WOULD...

Assure UVA of a winning record in regular-season play this year.

Improve UVA’s record to 19-1 in the all-time series and extend its winning streak against Drexel to 13 consecutive games.