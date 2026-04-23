No. 23 Virginia Hosts NC State In Final Regular-Season Series

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 23 Virginia softball team (33-12, 10-10 ACC) closes out the home portion of the regular-season schedule with a three-game series against NC State (25-20, 6-11 ACC) this weekend at Palmer Park.



ALUMNI WEEKEND/SENIOR DAY AT PALMER PARK

This is Alumni Weekend at Palmer Park with alumni of the Virginia softball program returning to UVA

Sunday is Senior Day with the Cavaliers recognizing five seniors following the conclusion of the series finale

UVA softball trading card sets will be given away while supplies last on each day of the series



HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

All three games of the weekend series will be streamed on ACCNX through ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Live stats are also provided and linked at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVASoftball).



NOTING THE HOOS

All three games of the weekend series will be streamed on ACCNX through ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Live stats are also provided and linked at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVASoftball). The Hoos have posted a 21-4 record at home this season with three of those losses coming in ACC play

Virginia comes in at No. 28 in the RPI having played 19 games against the RPI top 50 entering the weekend

Bella Cabral returned to the lineup this past weekend at Clemson, hitting a home run in her first game back

Cabral and Eaton are tied for the team led in home runs with 11 each this season and both of them have broken into the top 10 in the UVA record book for home runs with 27 and 26, respectively

Jade Hylton claimed another top spot in the UVA record book last weekend when she claimed the record for career runs scored at UVA with 179 and passed the mark of 178 set by Heather Field (2001-04)

Macee Eaton has etched her name into the record book twice already with her 58 RBI so far this season ranking 3rd in the UVA single-season list after setting the single-season mark with 63 RBI a year ago

Eaton - who leads the team at the plate with a .448 average and ranks sixth in the ACC - is also climbing the UVA career record books with 137 RBI (6th) and with 39 multiple-RBI games (3rd)

The Hoos have been powerful at the plate, ranking fifth in the league in home runs which is the second most in a single season in program after hitting a program record 69 home runs last season

The pitching staff continues to deliver for the Hoos, ranking second in the league in ERA (3.14) and leading the league in strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.22), WHIP (1.32) and ranks second in hits allowed per 7.0 innings (5.99)

Courtney Layne leads the ACC in strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.29), second in WHIP (1.08), and ranks third in ERA (2.33), while three Virginia pitchers rank in the top 10 in the ACC in fewest hits allowed per 7.0 inning

Freshman Jaiden Griffith and Eaton have been a challenge for opponents in the lineup, rankings third and eighth in the league as toughest to strike out



THE SERIES WITH NC STATE

Virginia and NC State have met 55 times with the Wolfpack leading the series 30-25

The teams last met in the 2024 season with Virginia taking the series 2-1 in games played in Charlottesville

The Hoos have won 10 of the last 13 contests between the teams dating back through the 2019 series

UVA leads the series 15-14 in games played in Charlottesville and 4-3 in games played at Palmer Park