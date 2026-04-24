Pedroso Signs Contract Extension Through 2032

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Lockhart Family Head Men’s Tennis Coach Andres Pedroso has agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2031-32 season, University of Virginia Director of Athletics Carla Williams announced on Friday (April 24).

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Andres leading our men’s tennis program,” Williams said. “He has built and sustained success at the highest level. He is a champion on and off the court. He understands what is necessary to compete in this new era and his leadership in this landscape provides a great deal of hope for the future of UVA Men’s Tennis.”

Since being named the Cavaliers’ director of tennis and Lockhart Family Head Men’s Tennis Coach in May 2017, Pedroso has accrued a 200-52 overall record with an 87-15 mark in the ACC. He guided the Cavaliers to back-to-back NCAA Championships in 2022 and 2023 and notched three consecutive ACC Championships during a span from 2021-2024 in which the Cavaliers went 48-0 in conference play. Pedroso was named the Wilson ITA Men’s Tennis National Coach of the Year in both 2022 and 2023, the only coach since the award began in 1973 to earn the honor in back-to-back seasons. He is a three-time ACC Coach of the Year and four-time Wilson ITA Atlantic Region Head Coach of the Year with his players earning three ACC Player of the Year awards, 12 All-America designations and 26 All-ACC honors.

“I consider being the Head Men’s Tennis Coach at the University of Virginia to be one of the highest honors in the game of tennis. Year in and year out, Brian (Rasmussen), Treat (Huey) and I have the opportunity to work with and mentor some of the best tennis players in the world, provide them with a world-class education and prepare them for life,” Pedroso said.

“None of this would be possible without the tremendous support from our athletic department, former players and other passionate members of our UVA community who have made our program an integral part of their lives. My wife, Erika, and I are beyond excited to call Charlottesville our home for the extended future and to continue seeing the impact our student-athletes have on our three sons each and every day. Thank you to everyone who has made this experience at UVA a reality for our family.”

Pedroso first joined the program as Virginia’s associate head coach from 2010-14, a four-year span that saw the Cavaliers win four ACC championships, the program’s first NCAA championship (2013) and two ITA National Team Indoor titles (2011 and 2013). During his tenure as associate head coach, Pedroso was named the 2014 ITA National Assistant Coach of the Year and was twice honored as the ITA Atlantic Region Assistant Coach of the Year (2012 and 2014). After leaving Charlottesville in 2014, Pedroso coached privately in South Florida.

Prior to coming to Virginia, Pedroso served as a national coach for USTA Player Development, a role in which he was responsible for the development of top male American junior players born in 1995. Following a college career at Duke highlighted by two All-America selections, Pedroso played professionally for four years.

The Virginia men’s tennis program received a transformational gift in April 2025 from the Lockhart family that created a fund to permanently support the program’s annual expenses and later endowed the Lockhart Family Head Men’s Tennis Coach position.