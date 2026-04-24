Virginia Posts Low Round, Moves Up Six Spots

PANAMA CITY, FLA. – Top-seeded Virginia soared up the leaderboard on Friday (April 24) after combining to shoot a 10-under, 278 to match first-place Stanford for the lowest round of day. The Cavaliers rose six spots on leaderboard and currently sit alone in second place after 36 holes at the 2026 ACC Men’s Golf Championship.

Senior Ben James was one of three Cavaliers under par in round two and carded a 4-under, 68. He totaled five birdies and added an eagle on the par-5, 13th hole. It marked the fourth time in his career that James has produced a round in the 60s at the ACC Championship.

Classmate Bryan Lee jumped 36 spots on the individual leaderboard thanks to a 4-under 68 and now sits in a tie for 24th place. After an opening round 77 (+5) on Thursday, he rebounded with a bogey-free effort on Friday.

Graduate student Paul Chang slid up 10 spots with a 2-under 70 and is now 1-under for the tournament. A medalist in his last two tournaments, Chang is tied for 17th going into the final round, eight strokes behind current individual leader Edan Cui (Stanford).

UP NEXT

Virginia’s first tee time is set for 9 a.m. on Saturday (April 25). The top eight teams from the stroke play portion will advance to an 8-team match play competition that begins with the quarterfinals and semifinals on Sunday (April 26).

LEADERBOARD

PL. TEAM RD 1 RD 2 TO PAR 1. Stanford 275 278 -23 2. Virginia 291 278 -7 3. North Carolina 286 285 -5 4. Louisville 290 283 -3 5. Wake Forest 285 290 -1 T6. Georgia Tech 287 290 +1 T6. Clemson 291 286 +1 T6. SMU 288 289 +1 T6. Florida State 291 286 +1 10. NC State 289 290 +3 11. California 294 287 +5 12 Duke 296 287 +7 13. Notre Dame 299 284 +7 14. Virginia Tech 305 291 +20 15. Boston College 310 302 +36

VIRGINIA