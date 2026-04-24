Virginia Posts Low Round, Moves Up Six SpotsVirginia Posts Low Round, Moves Up Six Spots

Virginia Posts Low Round, Moves Up Six Spots

by Scott Fitzgerald

PANAMA CITY, FLA. – Top-seeded Virginia soared up the leaderboard on Friday (April 24) after combining to shoot a 10-under, 278 to match first-place Stanford for the lowest round of day. The Cavaliers rose six spots on leaderboard and currently sit alone in second place after 36 holes at the 2026 ACC Men’s Golf Championship.

Senior Ben James was one of three Cavaliers under par in round two and carded a 4-under, 68. He totaled five birdies and added an eagle on the par-5, 13th hole. It marked the fourth time in his career that James has produced a round in the 60s at the ACC Championship.

Classmate Bryan Lee jumped 36 spots on the individual leaderboard thanks to a 4-under 68 and now sits in a tie for 24th place. After an opening round 77 (+5) on Thursday, he rebounded with a bogey-free effort on Friday.

Graduate student Paul Chang slid up 10 spots with a 2-under 70 and is now 1-under for the tournament. A medalist in his last two tournaments, Chang is tied for 17th going into the final round, eight strokes behind current individual leader Edan Cui (Stanford).

UP NEXT

Virginia’s first tee time is set for 9 a.m. on Saturday (April 25). The top eight teams from the stroke play portion will advance to an 8-team match play competition that begins with the quarterfinals and semifinals on Sunday (April 26).

LEADERBOARD 

PL.

TEAM

RD 1

RD 2

TO PAR

1.

Stanford

275

278

-23

2.

Virginia

291

278

-7

3.

North Carolina

286

285

-5

4.

Louisville

290

283

-3

5.

Wake Forest

285

290

-1

T6.

Georgia Tech

287

290

+1

T6.

Clemson

291

286

+1

T6.

SMU

288

289

+1

T6.

Florida State

291

286

+1

10.

NC State

289

290

+3

11.

California

294

287

+5

12

Duke

296

287

+7

13.

Notre Dame

299

284

+7

14.

Virginia Tech

305

291

+20

15.

Boston College

310

302

+36

VIRGINIA 

PL.

PLAYER

RD 1

RD 2

TO PAR

T3.

Ben James

70

68

-6

T17.

Paul Chang

73

70

-1

T24.

Bryan Lee

77

68

+1

T30.

Michael Lee

73

72

+2

T41.

Josh Duangmanee

74

74

+4

 