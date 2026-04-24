Virginia Sweeps 10 Races on Day One of Lake Wheeler Invite

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 8 Virginia won all 10 of its races at the Lake Wheeler Invite on Friday (April 24).
Virginia swept all five morning races against No. 15 Alabama, No. 22 North Carolina, George Washington, High Point, Kansas, and Villanova. The Cavaliers posted victories in the Third Varsity Eight (6:35.950), Second Varsity Four (7:16.200), Varsity Four (7:10.880), Second Varsity Eight (6:24.710) and Varsity Eight (6:16.090).
The Cavaliers added five more wins in afternoon racing against No. 14 Miami, No. 25 Oklahoma, Boston College, George Washington, Tulsa and West Virginia. UVA won the 3V8 (6:42.550), 2V4 (7:24.450), V4 (7:16.650), 2V8 (6:22.630) and V8 (6:10.970).
The Lake Wheeler Invite concludes tomorrow (April 25) starting with the Third Varsity Eight race at 9:20 a.m. Watch on ESPN.com/watch. Live results are available here.
Lake Wheeler Invite Results - Morning
Third Varsity Eight: 1. Virginia, 6:35.950, 2. Alabama, 6:41.770, 3. North Carolina (4V8), 6:49.440, 4. Kansas, 6:52.950, 5. Villanova, 7:07.800, 6. George Washington, 7:17.500
Second Varsity Four: 1. Virginia, 7:16.200, 2. Alabama, 7:22.290, 3. Oklahoma (3V4), 7:30.730, 4. Kansas, 7:39.330, 5. George Washington, 7:45.240, 6. Tulsa, 7:53.350, 7. High Point, 8:15.120
Varsity Four: 1. Virginia, 7:10.880, 2. Alabama, 7:18.480, 3. Kansas, 7:38.810, 4. Tulsa, 7:46.720, 5. George Washington, 7:49.140, 6. Villanova, 7:50.640, 7. High Point, 8:09.830
Second Varsity Eight: 1. Virginia, 6:24.710, 2. Alabama, 6:33.630, 3. Kansas, 6:53.670, 4. George Washington, 6:55.970, 5. Tulsa, 6:57.040, 6. Villanova, 7:02.360, 7. High Point, 7:10.710
Varsity Eight: 1. Virginia, 6:16.090, 2. Alabama, 6:24.170, 3. Kansas, 6:40.300, 4. Tulsa, 6:40.420, 5. Villanova, 6:44.760, 6. George Washington, 6:46.430, 7. High Point, 6:54.920
Lake Wheeler Invite Results - Afternoon
Third Varsity Eight: 1. Virginia, 6:42.550, 2. Miami, 6:58.050, 3. Boston College, 7:02.460, 4. Oklahoma (4V8), 7:14.780, 5. George Washington, 7:26.020, 6. West Virginia, 7:41.700
Second Varsity Four: 1. Virginia, 7:24.450, 2. Miami, 7:32.090, 3. Oklahoma, 7:32.940, 4. George Washington, 7:53.520, 5. West Virginia, 7:56.270, 6. Tulsa, 7:56.650, 7. Boston College, 8:11.570
Varsity Four: 1. Virginia, 7:16.650, 2. Miami, 7:24.930, 3. Oklahoma, 7:31.860, 4. Boston College, 7:38.630, 5. Tulsa, 7:47.390, 6. West Virginia, 7:47.750, 7. George Washington, 7:48.010
Second Varsity Eight: 1. Virginia, 6:22.630, 2. Miami, 6:39.990, 3. Oklahoma, 6:46.660, 4. Boston College, 6:54.030, 5. Tulsa, 6:55.250, 6. George Washington, 6:59.710, 7. West Virginia, 7:11.890
Varsity Eight: 1. Virginia, 6:10.970, 2. Miami, 6:19.930, 3. Oklahoma, 6:21.440, 4. Tulsa, 6:34.930, 5. Boston College, 6:39.760, 6. George Washington, 6:44.420, 7. West Virginia, 6:54.270
Virginia Lineups - Morning
Varsity Eight
Coxswain: Brie Joe, Stroke: Paula Lutz, 7-seat: Skylar Morrison, 6-seat: Elsa Hartman, 5-seat: Flynn Greene, 4-seat: PJ Balazy, 3-seat: Riley Richardson*, 2-seat: Maddie Agudelo and Bow: Lila Henn
Second Varsity Eight
Coxswain: Ashlyn McGinn, Stroke: Emma Alimbau-Borrás, 7-seat: Georgia Allen, 6-seat: Ava Cathey, 5-seat: Claudia Kerry-Roger, 4-seat: Katie Rapaglia, 3-seat: Savannah Fox, 2-seat: Ayla O’Neill and Bow: Sophia Cavalieri*
Third Varsity Eight
Coxswain: Clementine Riegelhaupt, Stroke: Gianna Vigliotti, 7-seat: Elena Bloom, 6-seat: Emeline Daley, 5-seat: Claire Lingle*, 4-seat: Catherine Chénier-Gagnon, 3-seat: Hannah Hill, 2-seat: Skylar Gash and Bow: Abby Grace McGowan, Spares: Nuria Revilla, Elizabeth Kelly, Anna Schrieber
Varsity Four
Coxswain: Sami Goldman, Stroke: Ava Gormley, 3-seat: Reilly Katz*, 2-seat: Dylan Bentley and Bow: Lindsay O’Neil
Second Varsity Four
Coxswain: Samara Coakley, Stroke: Enya Gilroy, 3-seat: Mira Meek*, 2-seat: Sarah Rapaglia and Bow: Eva Morton
Virginia Lineups - Afternoon
Varsity Eight
Coxswain: Brie Joe, Stroke: Paula Lutz, 7-seat: Skylar Morrison, 6-seat: Elsa Hartman, 5-seat: Flynn Greene, 4-seat: PJ Balazy, 3-seat: Riley Richardson*, 2-seat: Maddie Agudelo and Bow: Lila Henn
Second Varsity Eight
Coxswain: Ashlyn McGinn, Stroke: Emma Alimbau-Borrás, 7-seat: Georgia Allen, 6-seat: Ava Cathey, 5-seat: Claudia Kerry-Roger, 4-seat: Katie Rapaglia, 3-seat: Savannah Fox, 2-seat: Ayla O’Neill and Bow: Sophia Cavalieri*
Third Varsity Eight
Coxswain: Clementine Riegelhaupt, Stroke: Gianna Vigliotti, 7-seat: Elena Bloom, 6-seat: Emeline Daley, 5-seat: Claire Lingle*, 4-seat: Catherine Chénier-Gagnon, 3-seat: Anna Schrieber, 2-seat: Skylar Gash and Bow: Abby Grace McGowan, Spares: Nuria Revilla, Elizabeth Kelly, Hannah Hill
Varsity Four
Coxswain: Sami Goldman*, Stroke: Ava Gormley, 3-seat: Reilly Katz*, 2-seat: Dylan Bentley and Bow: Lindsay O’Neil
Second Varsity Four
Coxswain: Samara Coakley, Stroke: Enya Gilroy, 3-seat: Mira Meek*, 2-seat: Sarah Rapaglia and Bow: Eva Morton
•Boat Captain