Virginia Sweeps 10 Races on Day One of Lake Wheeler Invite

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 8 Virginia won all 10 of its races at the Lake Wheeler Invite on Friday (April 24).

Virginia swept all five morning races against No. 15 Alabama, No. 22 North Carolina, George Washington, High Point, Kansas, and Villanova. The Cavaliers posted victories in the Third Varsity Eight (6:35.950), Second Varsity Four (7:16.200), Varsity Four (7:10.880), Second Varsity Eight (6:24.710) and Varsity Eight (6:16.090).

The Cavaliers added five more wins in afternoon racing against No. 14 Miami, No. 25 Oklahoma, Boston College, George Washington, Tulsa and West Virginia. UVA won the 3V8 (6:42.550), 2V4 (7:24.450), V4 (7:16.650), 2V8 (6:22.630) and V8 (6:10.970).

The Lake Wheeler Invite concludes tomorrow (April 25) starting with the Third Varsity Eight race at 9:20 a.m. Watch on ESPN.com/watch. Live results are available here.

Lake Wheeler Invite Results - Morning

Third Varsity Eight: 1. Virginia, 6:35.950, 2. Alabama, 6:41.770, 3. North Carolina (4V8), 6:49.440, 4. Kansas, 6:52.950, 5. Villanova, 7:07.800, 6. George Washington, 7:17.500

Second Varsity Four: 1. Virginia, 7:16.200, 2. Alabama, 7:22.290, 3. Oklahoma (3V4), 7:30.730, 4. Kansas, 7:39.330, 5. George Washington, 7:45.240, 6. Tulsa, 7:53.350, 7. High Point, 8:15.120

Varsity Four: 1. Virginia, 7:10.880, 2. Alabama, 7:18.480, 3. Kansas, 7:38.810, 4. Tulsa, 7:46.720, 5. George Washington, 7:49.140, 6. Villanova, 7:50.640, 7. High Point, 8:09.830

Second Varsity Eight: 1. Virginia, 6:24.710, 2. Alabama, 6:33.630, 3. Kansas, 6:53.670, 4. George Washington, 6:55.970, 5. Tulsa, 6:57.040, 6. Villanova, 7:02.360, 7. High Point, 7:10.710

Varsity Eight: 1. Virginia, 6:16.090, 2. Alabama, 6:24.170, 3. Kansas, 6:40.300, 4. Tulsa, 6:40.420, 5. Villanova, 6:44.760, 6. George Washington, 6:46.430, 7. High Point, 6:54.920

Lake Wheeler Invite Results - Afternoon

Third Varsity Eight: 1. Virginia, 6:42.550, 2. Miami, 6:58.050, 3. Boston College, 7:02.460, 4. Oklahoma (4V8), 7:14.780, 5. George Washington, 7:26.020, 6. West Virginia, 7:41.700

Second Varsity Four: 1. Virginia, 7:24.450, 2. Miami, 7:32.090, 3. Oklahoma, 7:32.940, 4. George Washington, 7:53.520, 5. West Virginia, 7:56.270, 6. Tulsa, 7:56.650, 7. Boston College, 8:11.570

Varsity Four: 1. Virginia, 7:16.650, 2. Miami, 7:24.930, 3. Oklahoma, 7:31.860, 4. Boston College, 7:38.630, 5. Tulsa, 7:47.390, 6. West Virginia, 7:47.750, 7. George Washington, 7:48.010

Second Varsity Eight: 1. Virginia, 6:22.630, 2. Miami, 6:39.990, 3. Oklahoma, 6:46.660, 4. Boston College, 6:54.030, 5. Tulsa, 6:55.250, 6. George Washington, 6:59.710, 7. West Virginia, 7:11.890

Varsity Eight: 1. Virginia, 6:10.970, 2. Miami, 6:19.930, 3. Oklahoma, 6:21.440, 4. Tulsa, 6:34.930, 5. Boston College, 6:39.760, 6. George Washington, 6:44.420, 7. West Virginia, 6:54.270

Virginia Lineups - Morning

Varsity Eight

Coxswain: Brie Joe, Stroke: Paula Lutz, 7-seat: Skylar Morrison, 6-seat: Elsa Hartman, 5-seat: Flynn Greene, 4-seat: PJ Balazy, 3-seat: Riley Richardson*, 2-seat: Maddie Agudelo and Bow: Lila Henn

Second Varsity Eight

Coxswain: Ashlyn McGinn, Stroke: Emma Alimbau-Borrás, 7-seat: Georgia Allen, 6-seat: Ava Cathey, 5-seat: Claudia Kerry-Roger, 4-seat: Katie Rapaglia, 3-seat: Savannah Fox, 2-seat: Ayla O’Neill and Bow: Sophia Cavalieri*

Third Varsity Eight

Coxswain: Clementine Riegelhaupt, Stroke: Gianna Vigliotti, 7-seat: Elena Bloom, 6-seat: Emeline Daley, 5-seat: Claire Lingle*, 4-seat: Catherine Chénier-Gagnon, 3-seat: Hannah Hill, 2-seat: Skylar Gash and Bow: Abby Grace McGowan, Spares: Nuria Revilla, Elizabeth Kelly, Anna Schrieber

Varsity Four

Coxswain: Sami Goldman, Stroke: Ava Gormley, 3-seat: Reilly Katz*, 2-seat: Dylan Bentley and Bow: Lindsay O’Neil

Second Varsity Four

Coxswain: Samara Coakley, Stroke: Enya Gilroy, 3-seat: Mira Meek*, 2-seat: Sarah Rapaglia and Bow: Eva Morton

Virginia Lineups - Afternoon

Varsity Eight

Coxswain: Brie Joe, Stroke: Paula Lutz, 7-seat: Skylar Morrison, 6-seat: Elsa Hartman, 5-seat: Flynn Greene, 4-seat: PJ Balazy, 3-seat: Riley Richardson*, 2-seat: Maddie Agudelo and Bow: Lila Henn

Second Varsity Eight

Coxswain: Ashlyn McGinn, Stroke: Emma Alimbau-Borrás, 7-seat: Georgia Allen, 6-seat: Ava Cathey, 5-seat: Claudia Kerry-Roger, 4-seat: Katie Rapaglia, 3-seat: Savannah Fox, 2-seat: Ayla O’Neill and Bow: Sophia Cavalieri*

Third Varsity Eight

Coxswain: Clementine Riegelhaupt, Stroke: Gianna Vigliotti, 7-seat: Elena Bloom, 6-seat: Emeline Daley, 5-seat: Claire Lingle*, 4-seat: Catherine Chénier-Gagnon, 3-seat: Anna Schrieber, 2-seat: Skylar Gash and Bow: Abby Grace McGowan, Spares: Nuria Revilla, Elizabeth Kelly, Hannah Hill

Varsity Four

Coxswain: Sami Goldman*, Stroke: Ava Gormley, 3-seat: Reilly Katz*, 2-seat: Dylan Bentley and Bow: Lindsay O’Neil

Second Varsity Four

Coxswain: Samara Coakley, Stroke: Enya Gilroy, 3-seat: Mira Meek*, 2-seat: Sarah Rapaglia and Bow: Eva Morton

•Boat Captain