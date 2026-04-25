Hickey Blast Lifts No. 23 Virginia Over NC State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Reagan Hickey’s two-run home run in the sixth inning vaulted the No. 23 Virginia softball team (34-12, 11-10 ACC) to a 3-1 victory over NC State (25-21, 6-12 ACC) at Palmer Park on Friday (April 24).



NEW START TIME FOR SATURDAY

Due to impending inclement weather on Saturday (April 25) afternoon, the start time for game two of the series has been moved up to 1 p.m. at Palmer Park. Admission is free to the public.



HOW IT HAPPENED

NC State scored first, pushing a run home in the third inning. A leadoff triple put Lily Livingston aboard and she came home two batters later with a single to center from Morgan Talley.



Virginia responded to tie things in the fourth inning when Kelsey Hackett laced a single down the third base line to score Macee Eaton from second. Eaton reached on a leadoff double to center.



The Cavaliers vaulted in front in the sixth inning with the two-run shot to left from Hickey. Macee Eaton scored on the play after reaching on a walk with one out.



Courtney Layne (11-4) picked up the win in relief, working the final 3.0 innings. She allowed two hits and struck out one in the outing.



Rylee Wyman (6-10) took the loss, allowing the three runs on five hits. She walked two and struck out four in the outing.



NOTING THE HOOS

Reagan Hickey’s home run was her ninth of the season and her eighth with runners on base.

The Hoos have now hit 56 home runs on the season which is second most in a season for UVA.

FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN

“We wanted to come out with competitiveness and have an edge to us. Eden Bigham got us going in the first inning when they had the bases loaded, bearing down right there and putting a zero on the board. It took a minute to get going offensively. It was outstanding in the circle today with the complementary pieces of Eden and Courtney Layne. Reagan Hickey had the big home run. She was building up to that moment and locked in today. The defense was gelling together and it was nice having Bella (Cabral) back out there a bit. We’re looking forward to coming out to fight for the series tomorrow.”